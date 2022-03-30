March 7, 2022
Donna Jean (Lux) Mickelson, 71, of Hudson, Wisconsin, completed her long goodbye surrounded by family on March 7, 2022, at Red Cedar Canyon Memory Care in Hudson. A memorial service to celebrate Donna’s life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church, 211 E Division St., River Falls, Wisconsin. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Donna’s service will livestreamed through the Saint Bridget Youtube page.
She was welcomed into the world Oct. 13, 1950, by her parents, Joseph and Agnes (Haas) Lux, in Sleepy Eye. As the third of six children, and being the oldest girl, Donna kept busy with chores in the home and on the farm. She graduated high school in Cosmos, and continued her education at a Vocational school in Willmar. Soon after, Donna took a job at General Mills headquarters, which turned into 36 years of various administrative roles within the company. There she met Lynn Mickelson whom she married in 1978 in Minneapolis. The couple settled in Brooklyn Park and were blessed with two daughters, Katie and Tracie. Donna’s priority was her girls, and later her grandson, Jayden. She supported them always. She gladly spent her time attending sporting events and extracurricular activities, helping with homework, and being the most attentive mom/grandma possible. After retiring from General Mills, Donna kept busy as a cake decorator in the Target bakery, a retail clerk at Goodwill and Hallmark stores, as well as a school bus driver. Clearly, “retirement” was not in her vocabulary.
Donna was a truly selfless and generous woman who had a big heart and possessed a desire to always help others. She had a strong dedication to her Catholic faith throughout her life. After moving to Hudson, she joined St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in River Falls. There she sang in the choir, helped assemble the weekly bulletins, and helped count the collections for as long as she was able. Always staying active, some of her preferred hobbies included walking, sewing, crafting, playing bingo, and frequenting Dairy Queen for her favorite Blizzard. Another talent she possessed was her ability to find a bargain in any store she entered. She was also fond of learning about and trying out new things which included, but was not limited to, woodcarving, calligraphy, knitting, guitar, piano, yoga, drawing, painting, and even riding a unicycle!
Donna will remain in the hearts of her husband of 43 years, Lynn; daughters, Katherine “Katie” Anders, and Theresa “Tracie” Mickelson; grandson Jayden Mickelson; siblings, David (Judy) Lux, Paul (Jan) Lux, Colleen (Mark) Lehrer, Jim (Peggy) Lux, Patty (Mark) Francis; sisters-in-law, Lois (Dave) Engbrecht, Marietta (Paul) Kornick; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Harold and Hazel Mickelson; brother-in-law Alan Mickelson; and nephew Jeff Lux.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association or to donor’s choice.
Special thanks to the staff of Red Cedar Canyon Memory Care and Moments Hospice. While they only knew her briefly, they treated Donna with the highest level of dignity, respect, and compassion. The Mickelson family is forever grateful for the love and care given to their angel.