July 4, 2022
Donna M. Pesina, 76, of rural Glencoe passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022 at her residence. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 8, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. Inurnment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, at The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. Parish Prayers will be Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. Further visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home on Friday, July 8. Donna’s six grandchildren will serve as urn bearers.
Donna was born on Feb. 15, 1946 in Hutchinson, the daughter of Otto & Emily (Dusoski) Stritesky. She graduated from Silver Lake High School in 1964.
On Nov. 16, 1968, Donna M. Stritesky and Leon M. Pesina were joined in holy marriage at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Silver Lake. God blessed their marriage with three children. Donna belonged to Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake.
Years ago, she enjoyed camping and family vacations. She was also fond of living on the Pesina family farm in Rich Valley Township.
Her grandchildren were very important to her and she loved them very much! Donna liked to go to the casino too.
Survived by her loving husband of fifty-three years, Leon; children, Lynn (Brice) Baumgarten of Hutchinson, Lori (Richard) Tabbert and Mike (Katie) Pesina all of Glencoe; six grandchildren, Brett and Jacob Baumgarten; Nicholas and Brianna Tabbert; and Kaeden and Keagan Pesina; a sister, Norma Wawrzyniak of Silver Lake; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Minerva Stritesky, Joan (Roger) McCullough, Joyce (Steve) Tierney and Roger Anton; many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; a brother Ken Stritesky, a sister-in-law Kathryn Howell; parents-in-law Harvey and Evelyn Pesina; and by a great niece Mileka Hall.
The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.mareshfuneralhome.com