Feb. 25, 2022
Donna F. Reetz, 76, of Hutchinson, passed away on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at her home in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment at a later date. Clergy officiating was The Rev. Gerhard Bode. Organist was Paul Otte. Soloist was Bobbi Ludewig, "Tears In Heaven". Congregational hymns were "On Eagle's Wings" and "How Great Thou Art". Honorary urn bearers were great grandsons, Liam and Carter Scharbach. Urn bearers were grandchildren, Ashley Scharbach, Tyler Mihlbauer, Joshua Housenick.
Donna Fae Reetz was born on June 10, 1945, in Rochester. She was the daughter of Clarence and Bette (Cross) Johnson. Donna was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth at St. John the Evangelist Church in Rochester. She received her education in Rochester, and was a graduate with the John Marshall High School class of 1963. She furthered her education at beauty school in Rochester.
On Dec. 4, 1965, Donna was united in marriage to Gary Reetz at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rochester. This marriage was blessed with two children, Michael and Teresa. Donna and Gary resided in Bloomington, and Omaha, Nebraska, and later moved to Hutchinson. They shared 46 years of marriage before Gary passed away on Sept. 25, 2012.
Donna took pride in being home to take care of her children. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Donna enjoyed shopping for antiques, refinishing furniture, going to rummage sales and auctions, couponing, trout fishing, and going on family vacations. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Donna passed away on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at her home in Hutchinson, at the age of 76 years. Blessed be her memory.
Donna is survived by her daughter Teresa (John) Housenick; grandchildren, Ashley Scharbach, Tyler Mihlbauer, Joshua (fiancé Lilly) Housenick; great-grandchildren, Liam and Carter Scharbach; brother Dave (Jan) Johnson; mother-in-law Betty Weberg; brother-in-law Robert (Danelle) Reetz; many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Bette Johnson; husband Gary Reetz; son Michael Reetz; nephew Timothy Johnson; sister-in-law, Kathy Reetz.
