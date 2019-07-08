June 28, 2019
Donna Mae (Kempfert) Rozmarynowski, 80, of Maplewood, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, June 28, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
Donna Mae was born June 22, 1939, to Walter and Erna (Strei) Westermann of Lester Prairie. She was baptized July 9, 1939, and later confirmed in her faith at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Lester Prairie. She graduated from Lester Prairie High School in 1957. Later that year, she married Warren Kempfert. This marriage produced two children, Shane and Shannon.
In 1980, Donna married Robert Rozmarynowski. Donna was Bob’s wife, his best friend, his business partner and his life companion. They shared 39 years of marriage and made a home together. For the past 22 years they lived in Maplewood. They worked side by side for many years. They traveled together. She was by his side through the medical challenges he faced, and he sustained her through these last months. He was there by her side when her Savior took her home.
Donna has always participated in her church. In her early years, she made banners and cooked and served lunch at Our Savior’s parochial school, where Shane and Shannon attended. She made costumes for the annual school operettas. She participated in Bible studies her entire life, and she was active up to the very end. She would share what she was learning, but she always knew there was so much more to learn. She wanted to expand not only her faith, but the faith of those around her.
Donna loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved doing puzzles and playing old, classic games from her childhood. She was so special to her grandchildren she was called “Mamie” because she was so much more than just a grandma. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
Donna is survived by her husband, Robert; son Shane Kempfert (Colleen) of Middlebury, Indiana; daughter Shannon Rasmussen (Bradley) of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Nathanial Kempfert (MacKenzie) of South Bend, Indiana, Ashley Chambers (Steve) of Granger, Indiana and Branna and Kylie Rasmussen of Hutchinson; great-grandchildren, Arden and Lennox Kempfert and Pierson Chambers; stepchildren, Robert, Jr., Tina, Tammy, Dawn and Debbie; sisters, Bernice Baumetz of Hutchinson and LaVonne Schimmelpfennig of Alexandria; sister-in-law Elda Westermann of Glencoe; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Erna; stepfather Edwin Ristow; brother Marvin Westermann; and stepson Patrick Rozmarynowski.