July 19, 2022
Donna M. Rueckert, 92 of Grove City, passed away July 19, 2022, at Paynesville Health Care Center. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grove City. A visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church as well as one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Grove City. The service will be livestreamed at www.johnsonhagglund.com.
Donna was born on May 2, 1930, at the Litchfield Hospital. Donna was baptized, confirmed and married at Arndahl Lutheran Church with the Rev. John Trelstad officiating all three. Donna started her school years at District 50 in Rosendale and finished by graduating from Litchfield High School in 1949. Upon her marriage she and Earl resided in Grove City and then built a home on the Rueckert farm. Donna worked at the Litchfield Hospital and Clinic during these years. When Earl became the Grove City Postmaster in 1963 they left the farm and bought a home in Grove City. Then Donna began working for Meeker County Public Health in the Home C.A.R.E. program. She was a dedicated home health aide for 25 years. Donna volunteered her time for many community organizations and church groups. Most notable was her 39-year commitment to the American Red Cross Bloodmobile program and her service on the EDA Board that tackled the project of converting the former Grove City High school into senior housing. Donna and Earl enjoyed following local school sports, plays and music programs and getting together with friends afterwards. Upon retirement they spent several winters in Arizona. Donna spent her last ten years living at the South Grove Square apartments where she volunteered for the senior meals programs.
Donna is survived by her children, Deborah (John) Delpha, Mark (Shelly) Rueckert and Steven Rueckert; grandchildren, Andrea (Kenny) Oaks, Amy (Caylin) Brashear, Kelly (Keegan) Christensen, and Kent Rueckert; great-grandsons, Mason and Gage Oaks and Nolan Christensen along with valued cousins, nieces, nephews and her close friends at South Grove Square apartments.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Edwin Augustinuson and Agnes Marie Hansen Augustinuson. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Earl Wayne Rueckert.