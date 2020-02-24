Feb. 15, 2020
Doris N. Betker, 101, of Hutchinson passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Augustana Lakeside Healthcare Center in Dassel. Gathering of family and friends was Friday, Feb. 21, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel. Officiating was the Rev. Brian Brosz. Organist was Sharon Barton. Soloist was Brosz singing “I Need Thee Every Hour.” Congregational hymn was “Softly and Tenderly, Jesus Is Calling.” Urn bearer was Bryan Betker.
Doris was born April 20, 1918, in Hutchinson to Albert and Elizabeth Prieve. She was baptized and confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Doris' early school years were spent attending District 58 Country School and later she became a graduate of Hutchinson High School in 1936.
On May 15, 1937, she married Clifford L. Betker at Peace Lutheran Church. Cliff built their first home on Lynn Road. In 1941, the year of the big snow storm, building homes was next to impossible. They moved to San Diego where Cliff worked in construction at the General Dynamics Plant. They stayed there until late 1942, but when the war became more threatening, they moved back to Hutchinson and resided on a small farm north of town. They shared 41 years of marriage until the passing of Cliff in November 1978.
As a building contractor’s wife, Doris worked side by side with him. In 1953 he built the 7-Hi Motel, and in 1954 he built the Garden Supper Club, both of which they managed for several years. Her working resume consisted of many jobs besides the motel and restaurant business. She worked at JCPenney, Green Giant, Tulmans, HTI cafeteria and, through the green thumb program, worked at West Elementary, Park Elementary, the charter school and Hands.
She was very creative and enjoyed playing bridge, gardening, sewing and made the best homemade bread. Mom said her lifetime was good and filled with hard work, travel, fun and sun. Much of the 1970s were spent going back and forth between Hutchinson and Florida where they owned the Sunset Bay Motel in Englewood, Florida. In the late 1980s, she resided permanently in Minnesota.
Survived by her children, Gene (Barb) Betker of Darwin, Mark (Marcia) Betker of Hutchinson, Paul (Jan) Betker of Hutchinson and Linda Betker of Hutchinson; sister Phyllis Moquist of California; sister-in-law Judy Prieve of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Bryan (friend, Lori) Betker, Josh Betker, Jacob (Dana) Betker, Joseph Betker, Kristopher (Vanessa) Betker, Jonathan (Danielle) Betker, and Kari and Eric Gehrke. Also blessed with four great-grandsons; five great-granddaughters; niece Laura Salmela of Dassel; nephew Major Richard Prieve of Virginia; and three nieces and five nephews in California.
Preceded in death by her parents Albert and Elizabeth Prieve; husband Cliff Betker; sister Shirley Chapek; brother John Prieve; brothers-in-law, Larry Chapek, James Moquist, Russel Betker and Earl Betker; and sister-in-law Virginia Betker.
Memorials preferred to the Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.