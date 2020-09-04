March 20, 2020
Doris “Dori” I. Schutz, 73, of Eden Valley passed away Friday March 20. at her home surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley. The Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be at Forest City Cemetery in Forest City. Visitation will be after 9:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.
Doris was born April 10, 1946 in Litchfield to Melvin & Vivian (Rohrbeck) Lies. She graduated from Litchfield High School in 1964. Her first job was with Delano Granite, operating a duplex machine. Dori had many bookkeeping jobs over the years. She married Larry Heyer and they later divorced. She married James Schutz June 17, 1995 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley. Dori has lived in Eden Valley for the past 25 years and worked as a bookkeeper for Schmitt Farm and Seed for three years, retiring in 2018. She was president of the Litchfield Jaycee Women and enjoyed participating in their many projects and the style shows. She was a member of Assumption Catholic Church and enjoyed reading, shopping for clothes and road trips. Dori always loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and it meant the world to her to have everyone home for the holidays. She enjoyed the trips with her Slumber Buddies, Judy, Dianna, Bonnie, Linda and Debbie and getting together to play cards with her Joker Buddies.
Survivors include her husband James of Eden Valley; children, Kristi (Dan) Ferris of Mound, Katie (Tony) Watson of Sauk Rapids, Kandy (Chad) Hochstedler of St. Cloud; stepchildren, Jason (Lina) Schutz of Clearwater, Todd Schutz of Hollywood, Florida, Jamie (Beth) Schutz of Eden Valley; brother Donald (Connie) Lies of Litchfield; grandchildren, Simon, Dianne, Allie, Trevor, Tyler, Bryce and Aubrielle; niece Rose (Joe) Mortimer of Litchfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
