Aug. 30, 2020
Doris E. Daggett, 98, of Hutchinson passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Graveside service was Friday, Sept. 11, at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Gerhard Bode officiated. Special music by Molly Daggett. Eulogy by Caitlin Rackliffe and Jack Daggett. Readers were Chris Rackliffe and Molly Daggett. Urn bearers were Caitlin Rackliffe and Jack Daggett.
Doris Emily (Wurdell) Daggett was born May 20, 1922, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Frank and Minnie (Luthans) Wurdell. She was baptized and confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She attended Hutchinson Public School and graduated with the Class of 1940. Following graduation, she attended Hamline University.
On Dec. 19, 1943, Doris and Eugene "Bud" Daggett were married at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with two children, Mary and Tom. They lived in New York while Bud attended the Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point. They returned to Hutchinson where Bud was a stationary engineer for Kraft Foods. On May 1, 1953, Bud and Doris started Hutchinson Manufacturing, a business which remained in the family for 64 years. Doris and Eugene shared 51 years of a successful and happy marriage until the passing of Eugene March 8, 1995.
Doris liked to bowl and play bridge. She was a volunteer for the Hospital Auxiliary and served on several committees with her church. Doris also served as an election judge for many years.
Doris was ahead of her time with an active exercise regiment, walking several miles daily with her good friend Betty.
Blessed be her memory.
Doris is survived by her daughter Mary Daggett of Hopkins; son Thomas Daggett and his wife Barbara of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Caitlin Rackliffe and her husband Chris of Eden Prairie, and Jack Daggett and his wife Molly of Hutchinson; great-grandchildren, Elliott and Madeleine Daggett; nieces, Kathleen Walsh of Maple Grove and Gail Wurdell of St. Louis Park; good friend Shirley Wurdell of Hutchinson; and many other relatives and friends.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Daggett; brother Frank Wurdell and his wife Evelyn; niece Dianne Borchardt; and nephew Gary Wurdell.
