Sept. 21, 2021
Doris Marie Fasching, 82, of Hutchinson passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, at her residence. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Doris Fasching will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, Sept. 27, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. A visitation will be one hour prior to Mass, Monday morning, Sept. 27 AT THE CHURCH. Inurnment at Holy Trinity Columbarium. The Rev. Aaron Johanneck will be the Celebrant. Alice Nowak will be the organist. Urn Bearers will be Jack Fiecke and Shelby Fasching.
She was born Aug. 12, 1939 in Prescott, Wisconsin the daughter of Howard I. & Bernice (Schommer) Smith.
Doris graduated from Silver Lake High School and from St. Cloud State with a Degree in Elementary Education.
She was employed for thirty-five years as an Elementary School Teacher in Lester Prairie.
On Nov. 24, 1960 Doris M. Smith and Harold N. Fasching were joined in holy marriage at St. Adalbert Catholic Church in Silver Lake. God blessed their marriage with three children.
Doris belonged to Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake and had a strong Catholic faith.
She was a WONDERFUL grandmother! Due to her selfless nature, there was nothing she wouldn’t do for her family and friends. Besides teaching, Doris enjoyed shopping, traveling, camping and gardening. Spending time with family and hosting holiday gatherings for her children and grandchildren were her greatest joys.
Survived by her loving children, Tom Fasching of Buffalo and Sandra Fiecke-Stifter of Hutchinson; a daughter-in-law Patricia Fasching of Dassel; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother John (Anita) Smith of Westerville, Ohio; three sisters, Patricia Karels of Winsted, Mary Ellen (Rick) Staples of Olathe, Kansas and Beverly (Jerry) Bebeau of Big Lake; other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her loving husband Harold N. Fasching, Aug. 13, 2021; a son Timothy Fasching, Sept. 14, 2019; a son-in-law Larry Stifter, Nov. 29, 2018; her parents; and an infant brother Thomas Smith.
Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to mareshfuneralhome.com