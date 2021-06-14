June 2, 2021
Doris Mathilda Oldre, 91, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, June 2, peacefully in her home in Hutchinson. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 15, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, 12:30 p.m., Wednesday June 16. The Rev. John Pasche officiating. Organist is Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon. Soloist is Shannon Campbell, “I know that my Redeemer Lives”. Congregational hymns are “Psalm 23”, “Children of the Heavenly Father”, “By Grace I’m Saved”, “Praise to the Lord Almighty”. Casket bearers are Clifford Oldre, Randy Oldre, Lance Oldre, Isaac Gjefle, David Anderson and Richard Koeppen. Committal officiant is Rev. Kevin Oster
On June 16, 1929, Doris began life on a hard-working dairy farm in Montgomery County, Iowa; the middle child of five children born to Swedish immigrants Carl and Esther Anderson. She was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth at Fremont Lutheran Church. Doris was a graduate of the Chariton High School Class of 1946 and certified to teach at the age of 17. She taught four years in rural Iowa before continuing on to Lutheran Bible Institute in Minneapolis in 1950. While taking classes at LBI-Minneapolis, she also worked for Mr. and Mrs. Gorlyn Oldre taking care of their young son Arden. Completing her coursework in 1953, she worked two years for the Board of American Missions at a Lutheran Mission in East Los Angeles teaching Mexican and inner-city children about the love of God and hope in Jesus.
On Oct. 16, 1955, Doris became mother to eight-year-old Arden when she married widower Gorlyn Arthur Oldre. Their marriage was blessed with three more children, Roger, Dorolyn and Reyne. They made their home in Minneapolis.
In 1976, the family moved to Inver Grove Heights where Doris and Gorlyn owned and operated the Cloverleaf Motel.
The couple retired to Eagan, where they enjoyed hosting Bible study groups and fellowships as well as family gatherings. In 2006, they made the move to Hutchinson, where Doris and Gorlyn spent the remainder of their marriage together until Gorlyn passed away April 24, 2012.
Life was good but not easy. They were bound together with hard work, respect for each other, faith and lots of prayer - as Gorlyn would say, “when you are in it you don’t see it, but when you look back you can see the hand of God on your life.”
Doris was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She enjoyed hosting the lady’s bible study group in her home - Sharing her faith and knowledge of the Word of God.
Doris loved fellowship with members of her family and her friends. She believed God put people in her life for a reason. If she knew you, she was praying for you.
Doris passed away Wednesday, June 2, peacefully in her own home, loved and cared for with family at her bedside. She was 91 years old.
Doris is survived by her children, Roger Oldre and his wife, Sara, of Coon Rapids, Dorolyn Koeppen and her husband, Richard, of Hutchinson, Reyne Oster and her husband, Rev. Kevin, of Dassel, Arden Oldre and his wife, Dori, of Aubrey, Texas; grandchildren, Leif Oldre, Logan Gjefle, Paige Turner, Kayla Blom, Roslyn Oster, Carlyn Schmidt, Lance Oldre, and Erica Terwey; great grandchildren, Shadrack, Boone, Eden, Martha and Kiersten Gjefle, Ian, Asa, Mariah, Naomi, Seth and Felicity Turner, Teagan and Kennedy Schmidt, Caleb Oldre, Brodee, Slayter, and Eli; brother Roy Anderson and his wife, Kay, of Omaha, Nebraska; cousins, Phylis Anderson, Beverly Boney, Shirley Parkes, and Sharon Knebel of Kansas City, Missouri; many nieces and nephews she cared about so much; and other beloved relatives, and good friends she was blessed with.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Esther Anderson; husband Gorlyn Oldre; siblings, Bert Anderson, Mary Anderson and Ruth Querry.
