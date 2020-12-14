Dec. 6, 2020
Doris A. Nelson, 88, of Hutchinson passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Saturday, Dec. 12, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. The Rev. Scott Grorud officiated. Organist was Austin Willhite. Congregational hymns were “Just As I Am,” “Here I Am Lord,” “Because He Lives” and “How Great Thou Art.”
Doris Arlene Nelson was born July 12, 1932, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Richard R. and Genevieve Lillian (Jensen) Rotzien. Doris was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth. She received her education in Hutchinson and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School Class of 1950.
On Jan. 17, 1953, Doris was united in marriage to Russell Nelson at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with three children, Chris, Randy and Diane. Doris and Russell resided in Hutchinson. They shared 67 years of marriage until the passing of Russell on Nov. 3, 2020.
Doris was employed in the accounting department at Citizens Bank and Hutchinson Utilities Commission.
Doris enjoyed old movies, sewing, reading, playing cards, fishing, swimming, traveling to Puerto Rico, Hawaii, Arizona, Mexico, various places in Minnesota, and going to the cabin. She made many needlepoint dish towels. Doris especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson and Hutchinson American Legion Auxiliary.
Blessed her memory.
Doris is survived by her children, Chris Nelson of Deephaven, Randy (Linda) Nelson of Silver Lake, and Diane (Bob) Thorstenson of Cape Coral, Florida; grandchildren, Derek Thorstenson of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Paul Thorstenson of Titusville, Florida; brother, Richard Rotzien and his wife Patricia of Hutchinson; and many other relatives and friends.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Genevieve Rotzien; husband Russell Nelson; brother Robert Rotzien and his wife Margaret; and sister Marjorie Plath and her husband Lowell.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.