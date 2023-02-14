Feb. 10, 2023
Doris (Swanson) Park, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, Feb. 10 at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Graveside interment will be in Fort Dodge, Iowa at a later date.
Doris was born July 1, 1922 in Chicago, Illinois. She married Robert Park in 1946 and relocated to Fort Dodge, Iowa where she resided until 2013, when she moved to Hutchinson.
Doris was a resident at Greencastle until 2019 and then moved to Harmony River Living Center for the past three years.
She is survived by her three children, Diane (Dave) Kehm, Mike (Judy) Park, and Bev Bonte; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Park; all her siblings; son in-law, Brian Bonte.