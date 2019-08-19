Aug. 11, 2019
Doris Schlueter, 91, of Hutchinson passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Saturday, Aug. 17, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township, with interment in the church cemetery. Officiating was the Rev. David Markworth. Organist was Robin Kruse. Soloist was Gene Kruse performing “Children of the Heavenly Father.” Congregational hymns were “Jesus, Lead Thou On” and “I’m But A Stranger Here.” Casket bearers were Bruce Schlueter, David Rasmussen, Don Martin, Rodney Schmeling, Jamie Olson and Duane Schmeling.
Doris Elsie Schlueter was born Sept. 10, 1927, in Acoma Township, McLeod County. She was the daughter of Otto and Henrietta (Krueger) Schmeling. Doris was baptized as an infant Oct. 2, 1927, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth April 6, 1941. She received her education in Acoma Township through the eighth grade.
On June 8, 1947, Doris was united in marriage to Harvey Schlueter at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township, McLeod County. This marriage was blessed with four children, Larry, Ronny, Randy and Debra. Doris and Harvey resided in Cedar Mills. They shared 61 years of marriage until Harvey passed away April 12, 2009.
Doris was a loving homemaker to her husband and children. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township.
Doris enjoyed gardening, quilting, fishing, watching the Minnesota Twins and the Minnesota Vikings and traveling. She was known as the cookie grandma due to her love for baking cookies. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.
When Doris needed assistance with her daily care, she became a resident of Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson June 23, 2019.
Blessed be her memory.
Doris is survived by her children, Larry Schlueter and his wife, Luci, of New London, Wisconsin, Ronny Schlueter and his wife, Norene, of Brooklyn Park, Randy Schlueter and his wife, Chris, of Hutchinson and Debra Holtz and her husband, Greg, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Jeff Schlueter and his wife Kerstin, Jason Schlueter and his wife Terra, Joel Schlueter and his wife Kandi, Justin Schlueter and his wife Megan, Sarah Sill and her husband Erik, Amy Nelson and her husband Chris, Jennifer Coleman and her husband Nick, Jessica Teal and her fiancé Jeff Waggett, Joshua Schlueter and his wife LaPorsche, Jacob Schlueter and his wife Dara, Christopher Holtz and his fiancé Jennifer Thorson, Cassie Padrnos and her husband Eric and Crystal Vossen and her husband Shane; 21 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Irma Wendorff of Hutchinson; and many other relatives and friends.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents Otto and Henrietta Schmeling; spouse Harvey Schlueter; brothers, Walter Schmeling, Ernest Schmeling, Milton Schmeling, Lloyd Schmeling, Norbert Schmeling, Daniel Schmeling, Elmer Schmeling and Ray Schmeling; and sisters, Margaret Wendorff, Mildred Nass, Eleanor Kurth and Norma Olson.
