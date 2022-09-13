Sept. 12, 2022
Doris M. Schultz, 92 of Litchfield, passed away on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at the Hilltop Health Care Center in Watkins. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the funeral service at church. The service will be livestreamed at www.johnsonhagglund.com.
Doris Mae Schultz, the daughter of Henry and Daisy (Dallmann) Fisher was born in Cedar Mills, on Feb. 22, 1930. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. She graduated from Litchfield High School in 1948. Doris was united in marriage to Arnold Schultz on Dec. 18, 1948.
Doris was employed by Fingerhut, Land O’ Lakes, and Meeker Memorial Hospital as a CNA. At age 51, she graduated from Willmar Vo-Tech as a LPN, and began working for the Emmanuel Home in Litchfield for 12 years. She also worked for Compassionate Care until retirement. She was a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker. She was a member of Home Extension, a 4-H leader and St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, and Vesper Guild. She enjoyed baking, collecting recipes, crocheting, sewing, vegetable and flower gardening, and her pets, Daffy and Buffy. While living at Hilltop she loved playing bingo, word find puzzles and visits with family and friends. She enjoyed church services at Hilltop and loved her visits with Pastor Jay.
She is survived by her children, Deanna (Kenneth) Grossinger of Litchfield, Dennis (Diana) Schultz of Grove City, Donald (Betty) Schultz of Litchfield, Donna (Paul) Holmgren of Watkins and Delaine (Mark) Johnson of Litchfield; 18 grandchildren, Adam (Heather) Schultz, Amanda (Loren) Meierhofer, Andrea (Brandon) Hauer, Andrew Schultz (Jim Mastey), Mark (Mariellen) Grossinger, Matthew Grossinger, Michael (Jen) Grossinger, Jaclyn Schultz, Angela (Kory) Mortezaee, Jeanna Schultz, Bradley (Kathy) Schultz, Jeffrey Schultz, Eric (Kelly) Holmgren, Brian (Paige) Holmgren, Alissa Holmgren and Todd Pickar, Patrick (Rachel) Johnson, Krystyna (Michael) Wenisch and Kaitlyn Johnson; 22 great grandchildren; an adoptive brother, Dwayne Dallmann; and sister-in-law June Fisher.
She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Daisy; husband Arnold; second husband Robert; son David; grandson Nathaniel; brothers, Leonard and Alvin; and other loved ones.
Peace be to her memory.
