June 6, 2023
Doris Ruth Stubson, 84, of Hutchinson, formerly of Cavalier, North Dakota, passed away June 6 at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Saturday at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Funeral service and interment in Cavalier, North Dakota, will be Saturday, Aug. 12. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Brian Nehring. Organist was Bonnie Westmiller. Soloist Shannon Campbell sang “The Lord’s Prayer.” Congregational hymns were "How Great Thou Art,” “Amazing Grace” and “Blessed Assurance.” Honorary casket bearers were all of Doris’ family and friends. Casket bearers were Ethan Stubson, Hannah Stubson, Emilie Stubson, Maddie Stubson, Kaitlynn Stubson, Lillian Stubson, Kelly Salwei and Frank Tank.
She was born May 26, 1939, at her grandparents’ home in Neche, North Dakota. She was the daughter of Reinhold and Ida (Stegman) Elke. Doris was baptized as an infant June 25, 1939, at Christ Lutheran Church in Neche, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth June 7, 1953, at Our Saviour Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cavalier, North Dakota. Her confirmation verse was Matthew 28:20: “Teach these new disciples to obey all the commands I have given you. And be sure of this: I am with you always, even to the end of the age”. She and her three brothers lived on the family farm in Cavalier, North Dakota, from childhood to marriage. Doris’ first eight years of education were in a country school near the farm. She attended high school in Cavalier and Neche, however, she graduated from Walsh County Agriculture and Training School in Park River, North Dakota in 1957.
On July 1, 1960, Doris was united in marriage to John Stubson at Our Saviour Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cavalier. They shared 62 years of marriage. This marriage was blessed with two sons, Brett and Brian. Doris and John resided in Glencoe and at their lake home on 5th Crow Wing between Park Rapids and Nevis. She enjoyed her years living by the lake and later moved to Hutchinson and lived at the Village Cooperative where she cherished the friendships, she had with so many of her neighbors.
Doris furthered her education at Mayville State College in Mayville, North Dakota, and graduated with a bachelor of science in education in 1969. Doris started her elementary teaching career in Finley, North Dakota, in 1959 and later taught in Horace, North Dakota, and Fessenden, North Dakota, before moving to Glencoe where she taught for 30 years at the Glencoe/Silver Lake School district until her retirement in 1999.
Doris’ greatest joy was spending time with her family, but especially her grandchildren and great granddaughter. She enjoyed donating her time to help others and her kindness and caring was evident to all who knew her. She was an active volunteer at Hutchinson Health and a lifetime member of the hospital auxiliary. Doris was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson and enjoyed being involved with the visitation team as well as the senior dining team. Doris especially enjoyed the fellowship of the Charity Bible Study group. Doris also enjoyed traveling, fishing, gardening, boating, as well as attending the dementia support group. Doris enjoyed watching the hummingbirds at the feeders in her yard and collected hummingbird art and jewelry.
Blessed be her memory.
Doris is survived by her loving husband, John Stubson, of Hutchinson; son, Brett Stubson and his wife, Mary of Billings, Montana; granddaughters, Hannah Stubson of Seattle, Washington, Emilie Stubson, of Bozeman, Montana, and Maddie Stubson of Billings, Montana; son, Brian Stubson and his wife, Betsy of Litchfield; grandson, Ethan Stubson and his wife, Kaitlynn of Litchfield; great granddaughter, Lillian of Litchfield; brother, Richard Elke and his wife, Jean of Cavalier, North Dakota; sister-in-law, Gerry Cook Longtin of Cavalier; sister-in-law, Marlys Stark of Cavalier; many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Reinhold and Ida Elke; brothers, Edward Elke, Frederick Elke, Raymond Elke; and granddaughter, Faith Stubson.
It is Doris’s wish that in place of flowers, memorial donations be made to the quilting group at Christ the King Lutheran Church.
