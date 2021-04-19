April 13, 2021
Dorothea Elsie Laura (Flemming) Mortensen, 95, wife of Richard Mortensen, lifetime resident of rural Cosmos, passed away Tuesday, April 13, at the Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center in Buffalo Lake. Memorial services were Saturday, April 17, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos with interment in Peace Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association: act.alz.org/donate, or the donor’s choice. The Rev. Vicki Toutges officiated. Organist was Charles Lietzau. Congregational hymns were “Abide With Me,” “Rock of Ages” and “Children of the Heavenly Father.”
Dorothea Elsie Laura Mortensen was born Nov. 20, 1925, in Cosmos Township, Meeker County. She was the daughter of Carl and Sophie (Kaddatz) Flemming. She was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her Christian faith. Dorothea grew up in rural Cosmos area and first attended the Cosmos District 81 Country School. She then attended the District 38 Country School south of Grove City. She then graduated with the Grove City High School Class of 1943.
On Nov. 3, 1949, Dorothea was united in marriage to Richard Mortensen at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos. This marriage was blessed with four children, Ronald, Diane, Roger and Robert. Dorothea and Richard resided in rural Cosmos. They shared over 71 years of marriage.
Dorothea worked numerous part-time jobs within Cosmos, and later was employed as custodian for 24 years with the Cosmos District 461 Public School.
She was a member at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos and was active in the prayer guild, quilting and numerous activities. She was also a member of the Beack-Thompson Cosmos Legion Post 126 Auxiliary for 54 years. Dorothea had a passion for fishing, camping, gardening and dancing.
Blessed be her memory.
Dorothea is survived by her husband Richard Mortensen of Cosmos; children, Ronald Mortensen and his wife Shirley of Hector, Diane Homan and her special friend Roger Peck of Hutchinson, Roger Mortensen and his wife Lynda of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Robert Mortensen and his special friend Sharon Filand of Cedar Mills; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
Dorothea is preceded in death by her parents Carl and Sophie Flemming; brothers, Clarence Flemming and his wife Verlinda, and Alvin Flemming; many brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.