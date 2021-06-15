June 11, 2021
Dorothy A. Bandas, 90, of Silver Lake passed away suddenly Friday, June 11th, 2021 at Hutchinson Health. A Mass of Christian Burial for Dorothy Bandas will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 19, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. The Rev. Aaron Johanneck officiating. A visitation will be one hour prior to Mass AT THE CHURCH, Saturday, June 19. Casket bearers will be Bradley Bandas, Chad Bandas, Gordon Chimielewski, Dwain Morris, Brent Wraspir and Neal Wraspir. Masks are required and social distancing is expected.
She was born Oct. 21, 1930 in McLeod County to Joseph and Lucia (Seppi) Huhn.
She was a 1948 graduate of Hutchinson High School. On January 26, 1949, Dorothy Huhn and Raymond J. Bandas were joined in Holy marriage at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Silver Lake. God blessed their marriage with six children.
After their marriage they farmed on the Bandas family homestead until 1984, raising dairy, hogs and poultry. Summers were spent at a lake home on Lake Osakis and winters were spent in Texas until Raymond passed away in 2011. Dorothy moved to Cedarcrest Estates in April 2012.
Dorothy enjoyed playing cards and bingo and assembling puzzles. In earlier years she enjoyed fishing and traveling, including to casinos.
She was a member of The Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake, The Council of Catholic Women, and The Silver Lake American Legion Auxiliary Unit #141 and a life member of The Osakis V.F.W. Auxiliary.
Survivors include her children, Joe (Marjorie) Bandas, Barb (Alan) Wraspir, Burnett Wawrzyniak and Ray (Sharon) Bandas, all of Silver Lake, and “MJ” Mary Jo (Dwain) Morris of Temple, Texas; seventeen grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Lucy Lorence and Lorraine Curatolo: brother Lawrence “Bud”; brother-in-law Clete Remer; sisters-in-law, Margie Huhn, Jan Huhn, Margie Lhotka and Bernice Piehl; an aunt Marian Matousek; many other relatives and friends.
Preceded her in death was her husband; daughter Annette Bandas in 1976; her parents Joseph and Lucia Huhn; father-in-law and mother-in-law John and Bessie Bandas; son-in-law Gene Wawrzyniak; sister Rosie Remer; brothers, Joe (Betty) Huhn, Ken Huhn, Leo (Beatrice) Huhn, Cletus (Doris) Huhn, Ray Huhn; sister-in-law Dianne Huhn; brothers-in-law, Erven Lorence, Philip (Jr.) Curatolo, Lester Lhotka and Gerald Piehl.
The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to mareshfuneralhome.com