Dec. 1, 2020
Dorothy Lorraine Abitz, 98, of Litchfield, formerly Grove City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center in Litchfield. A private family service will be held in the spring.
Dorothy Lorraine Lindstrom Abitz was born to Albert and Alvina (Bollman) Lindstrom in Wright County, Stockholm Township, rural Cokato. When Dorothy was six years old, the family moved to the Grove City area. She went to school in Grove City until she graduated from high school. She then went to college for one year in St. Cloud.
During the war she went to Washington, D.C., for a year and then returned to Grove City. She later married Duane Abitz. They lived in Grove City for a number of years and later built a house on the Olson farm north of Grove City.
Dorothy worked at various jobs until she started at Johnson Brothers. She worked there for 30 years. She was involved in many activities including Woman’s Club, alumni activities, church activities and bringing the Grove City Mill back to Grove City.
When Duane was alive, they traveled to Europe for 10 years. She lived on the farm until she moved to the nursing home.
The family that remains are sister-in-law, Dorothy; nephews, Paul (Connie), John (Betty), Daniel (Sharon), Randy (Lorna), and Mark (Claudia); and nieces, Susan (John) Lindstrom, and Claudia Gonzolis.
Preceding her in death were her husband; parents; sister; two brothers; and a nephew.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.