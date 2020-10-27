Cot. 24, 2020
Dorothy Ann Peters, 89 of New Ulm died peacefully Saturday, Oct. 24, at St. John’s Circle of Care in Springfield. Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New Ulm. The Rev. Douglas Grams will celebrate the mass, and burial will follow in the Sanborn Cemetery in rural Sanborn. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Friday at the Cathedral in New Ulm.The Christian Mothers will pray the rosary at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Cathedral in New Ulm. Social distancing guidelines must be practiced at all times, and all guests in attendance at the visitation and funeral will be required to wear a mask.
Dorothy Ann Jueneman was born June 25, 1931, in Bird Island, Renville County, to Edward and Frances (Hagert) Jueneman. She was a 1949 graduate from Sanborn High School and later attended business college in Minneapolis. Dorothy was united in marriage to Layton G. Peters Oct. 16, 1954, at the St. Thomas Catholic Church in Sanborn; a union which blessed the couple with a son and a daughter. Early in her career, Dorothy worked as a bookkeeper at Hinton Motors in Springfield for five years, and later worked as the secretary for Superintendent Johnson at Sanborn High School for another two years. She took time off of work to raise her family and work from home for 17 years. Once her family was raised, Dorothy worked for 22 years at the Diocese of New Ulm as the assistant editor for the newspaper and later in the financial office until her retirement in 1996. Besides her work, there were a variety of hobbies she had in life. Many laughs were shared with friends over countless hands of bridge at numerous card clubs. She also enjoyed travelling the country with her husband in their retirement. Dorothy also loved cheering for her favorite Minnesota sports teams. She was a devout and dedicated member of the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New Ulm where she was an active member of the Christian Mothers. Dorothy took tremendous pride in her family and her faith. Many cherished memories will forever stay in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. Blessed be those memories.
Dorothy is survived by her husband Layton Peters of New Ulm; her daughter Jan Peters of Mankato; her son Jeffrey (Cathy) Peters of Litchfield; grandchildren, Angela (Terence) McCabe of Farmington, Steven (Melissa) Peters of Litchfield, Scott (Jackie) Peters of Alexandria; seven great-grandchildren; her sister Sharon (Robert) Sturm of Springfield; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sisters, Elaine Hogar, and Barbara Dahl; her granddaughter Katie Peters; and her niece Bethany Dahl.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice.
