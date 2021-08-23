Aug. 19, 2021
Dorothy "Dottie" A. Wick (nee Vornbrock), 91, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 19, in Burnsville. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville, Minnesota 55337. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at St. John the Baptist Church, 4625 W. 125th St., Savage, Minnesota 55378, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial is 2:30 p.m. at St. Anastasia Cemetery, 1 mile north of Hutchinson, on State Highway 15.
Dottie was born Oct. 30, 1929, in Meire Grove. She graduated from Melrose High School and St. Cloud Business College. She worked as a secretary for several organizations prior to marrying Tom.
Throughout her life, she served others continually, volunteering for many, many things. For example, she volunteered as a substitute teacher and Title 1 tutor for St. Peter’s Catholic School in Delano. She also volunteered each week at Hutchinson Hospital as a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. In both Delano and Hutchinson, she visited local nursing homes to fix residents’ hair.
Dottie loved keeping an immaculate house, cooking and baking. She ensured that anyone who walked into her home was well-fed (maybe even over-fed) prior to leaving. She loved spending time with her large family eating, conversing, laughing and singing. She enjoyed hosting special sleepovers for each of her grandchildren, and treated her great-grandchildren to jelly beans each time she saw them.
Survivors include her children, Mark (Marilee) Wick, Debbie (Vince) Therrien, and Mike Wick; brothers and sisters, Valeria Younger, Gerald (Phyllis) Vornbrock, Marie (John) Kahlert, Ruth (Armando) Vornbrock de la Fuente, and Karen (Jeff) Black; grandchildren, Megan (Mike) Manning, Mallory Wick, Emily (Shay) Koski, Jeanine (Ryan) Volk and Renee (Hassan) Bouchareb; and great-grandchildren, Brynna and Adalyn Manning, Daxton, Grayson, Piper and Bennett Koski, and Ariel Volk.
Dottie was preceded in death by her husband Tom Wick; parents Aloysius and Emily, step-mother Bertha Vornbrock; and sisters and brothers, Priscilla Vornbrock, Virgil Vornbrock, Marion Rouse, James Vornbrock, and Jack Vornbrock.
Memorials can be sent to the Crosiers Fathers and Brothers at Crosier Village, 717 E. Southern Ave., Phoenix, Arizona 85040, or at crosier.org/donate-now.
Harkening back to her days as a secretary and when saying “goodbye” after a visit, Dottie would leave us with, “Thanking you in advance, I remain sincerely yours.” And Dottie, you will always remain sincerely ours.
