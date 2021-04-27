April 25, 2021
Dorothy “Dottie” G. (Raabe) Cloeter, 93, was received into the loving arms of Jesus, her Good Shepherd, April 25. The celebration of life in Christ will be 10:30 a.m. Monday May 3, at St. John Lutheran Church, Chaska.
Dottie was born Nov. 2, 1927 in Wisner, Nebraska. She was the youngest of six children born to Otto and Amelia Raabe. She attended elementary school at St. John Lutheran School, Beemer, Nebraska; high school in Wisner, Nebraska; and a year of college at Concordia, Seward, Nebraska.
On July 27, 1948 Dottie married Martin “Marty” Cloeter at St. John, Beemer. The Cloeters ministered in Lutheran churches and schools in Ohio, Minnesota, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Nebraska where Dottie served as a teacher and frequent soloist and Marty served as Principal and Pastor.
Dottie loved serving alongside her husband as pastor’s wife. She loved her children and was a treasured mom, grandma and oma. Dottie’s passion was sharing Jesus and participating in Bible Studies. She enjoyed walking, playing cards, social gatherings, outdoor and later indoor camping with close friends, family reunions, children’s and grandchildren’s sporting and musical events. She holds the Cloeter family record for most funny stories about a person.
She is survived by children, Rachel Brandenburg (Terry), Dan Cloeter (Marji), and David Cloeter (Lisa); grandchildren, Amy (Scott) Schmidt, Jennifer (Brad) Kreikemeier, Allison Cloeter, Paul Cloeter (Nic), Rebecca (Pablo) Barajas, Annaliese (Alex) Ward, Timothy (Anna) Cloeter, Sarah (David) Herrmann; Hannah (Anthony) Civiello; Marysa Cloeter; fourteen great-grandchildren; brother Bernard; sisters-in-law; and brothers-in-law.
Proceeded in death by husband Martin; four sisters; and one granddaughter (Bethany Brandenburg)
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.