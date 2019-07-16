July 13, 2019
Dorothy A. Hansen, wife of James Hansen, 84, of Darwin, died Saturday, July 13, at Augustana Lakeside Health Care Center of Dassel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, with rosary at 10:30 a.m., at St. John's Catholic Church in Darwin.
Visitation will be from 4-7:30 p.m. Thursday with a 7:30 p.m. parish prayer at Johnson Funeral Home in Dassel.
Dorothy was born Nov. 17, 1934, in Waterloo, Iowa. She was the daughter of Patrick James and Mildred (Stewart) McIntee. She was baptized, received First Communion and was confirmed at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and Clarke College.
Dorothy was united in holy matrimony Aug. 30, 1958, to James A. Hansen from Darwin, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo, Iowa. Dorothy and Jim owned and operated Hansen Hardware in Darwin, retiring in 1981. They were blessed with eight children, 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, with more on the way.
Dorothy was always interested in learning. She participated in many activities including, but not limited to, St John’s CCW and Daughters of Isabella, Darwin Community Club and Darwin Town and Country Club. She enjoyed playing cards, partnering in several card clubs and bridge groups. She was an election judge for many years in Darwin and active with 4H, Meeker County Tourism, Hospital Auxiliary and the Twine Ball Committee. She enjoyed reading and writing, participating in the Litchfield Area Writers group, book clubs and writing the Darwin news for the Independent Review.
Jim and Dorothy enjoyed traveling, camping and attending many annual Knights of Columbus camporees, family and friends were important. They spent several winters in Florida and Arizona. Dorothy was active at St John’s Catholic Church. Living out and passing on her Catholic faith was very important to her.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jim in 2001; parents; sisters, Margaret Marcks and Kathryn Peros; brothers, John, James and William; and infant grandson Jon Kurtis Mortenson.
She is survived by her children, Patrick (Mary) Hansen, Colleen (Bruce) Bonniwell, Christopher Hansen, Deacon John (Ruthann) Hansen, Mary (Kurtis) Mortenson, David Hansen, Catherine (Dana) Elliott and Michael (Kristen) Hansen; grandchildren, Shawn Hansen, Rosanne Hansen, Rebecca (Nathan) Foresman, Jessica (Eduardo) Rosales, Philip Hansen, Margo Hansen, Joseph (Jennifer) Bonniwell, Bianca Bonniwell, Stephen (Melissa) Hansen, Nathan Hansen, Grant Hansen, Kristina (Kellen) Ryan, Daniel Mortenson, Garrett Hansen and Lauren Hansen; great-granddaughters, Adalynn Ryan and Eleanor Foresman; and cousins, nieces, nephews and a bountiful group of friends.
Memorial suggestions of St Philip’s School, Litchfield; St John’s Catholic Church, Darwin; or Darwin Community Legacy Foundation.
In lieu of sending thank you notes, the family will make a donation for cancer research.