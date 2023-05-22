May 20, 2023
Dorothy Johnson, 79, of Cokato, died Saturday, May 20, at the Lakeside Generations in Dassel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at St. John's Catholic Church in Darwin with the Rev. Jeffrey Horejsi officiating. The interment will be at St. John's Catholic Church Cemetery following the service. There will be a visitation on Tuesday evening from 5-8 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Dassel with Parish Prayers at 7:30 p.m. One-hour visitation on Wednesday morning prior to the service at St. John's Catholic Church in Darwin.
Dorothy Johnson, daughter of Ernest and Marie (Schnichels) Rohde was born on June 13, 1943, in Stewart. She grew up in Stewart until the family moved to Dassel where she graduated from Dassel High School 1961. She was united in marriage to Roger Johnson. Together they resided in Stockholm Township. Dorothy was employed in factory work most of her adult years, working at times for Green Giant, Tonka Toys, and Fabri-tek/Abelcon.
Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her family for holidays and special events. She especially enjoyed gardening, baking, crocheting and entertaining family. She was well known for her hosting capabilities. She had a lifelong love for soap operas, Wheel of Fortune and country music. She was well known for her witty sense of humor and “one-liners”.
She will be remembered for her unconditional love. Her love for her family was a special gift. She was happiest when she had a grandchild or great-grandchild in her lap. She enjoyed having a new litter of kittens yearly and her beloved dog Roscoe.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Roger Eugene Johnson of Cokato; children, Daryl Johnson of Cokato, Dwayne Johnson of Cokato, Douglas Johnson of Cokato, Brenda (Rick) Schmidt of South Haven, Ronald Johnson of Cokato, Diane (Kurt Kroll) Schmidt of Delano, Cheryl (Rusten) Huls of Hutchinson, Denise (Dustin) Schindele of Buffalo; her 28 grandchildren Alisha, Amber, Dylan, Nicole, Jennifer, Stephanie, Shelbi, Sonya, Steven, Sean, Trevor, Justin, Mitchell, Malayna, Karly, Casey, Claudia, Carter, Collin, Amanda, Riley, Jacob, Lucas, Hayden, Mason, Camden, Brooklyn; her 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Shirley (James) Nelson of Watkins, Audrey (Paul) Grant of Rapid City, South Dakota, Jerry (Sue Victorian) Rohde of Litchfield; brother in-law, Dennis Berglund of Dassel.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Marie Rohde; grandson, Macaulay; siblings, Gene Rohde, Jim Rohde and Carole Berglund.