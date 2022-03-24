March 19, 2022
Dorothy McKee Korngiebel, 88, died March 19 at her home in Judson Woods.
Funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. The service also will be livestreamed via Peace Lutheran Church’s Facebook page.
Pastor Gerhard Bode will officiate, with visiting clergy the Rev. Dr. John C. Lentz Jr. Organist will be Paul Otte, soloist Leslie Korngiebel will sing “I Know That My Redeemer Lives,” and congregational hymns will be “Joyful, Joyful We Adore Thee,” “For Beauty Of The Earth” and “Mighty Fortress.”
Dorothy was born July 23, 1933, in Hutchinson Township near Bear Lake, the daughter of DeWitt and Anna (Bergmann) McKee. Later the family moved to a farm in Lynn Township where she grew up with her four siblings. She was baptized and confirmed at First Congregational Church. She attended country school at Bear lake and Lyndale Township. She was active in the Lynn Hustler 4-H Club where she was McLeod County Health Queen, along with her brother, John, who became 4-H State Health King.
She graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1951. She was well liked in school, loved by both the country and town kids. She was a majorette, president of Girl’s Athletic Association, Homecoming queen in 1951, and was crowned Miss Hutchinson in 1953. She furthered her education at Mankato Teacher’s College, receiving her Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education and English in 1956.
Dorothy taught in Buffalo schools and in North Carolina. She married Marlin Ramler in 1957, and they raised their four children in Edina where Dorothy volunteered at Christ the King Church, civic organizations and Poor Clares. She worked as activities director at what is now Heritage of Edina.
Dorothy and John met at a class reunion some 45 years later and were married in 1989. They built a new house in Minnetrista, where they lived for 10 years, returning to Hutchinson where John built for Dorothy the home of her dreams in Judson Woods. They traveled widely throughout the world. Her favorite country was Ireland, where she traced her McKee family history to county Donegal. Later, Dorothy and John traveled extensively within the United States in their Volkswagen camper.
Dorothy was a talented sewer, gracious host, wonderful wife, mother and fun grandmother. She had a welcoming spirit gathering family and friends together.
Dorothy battled dementia for the past 20 years, with John at her side.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, John Korngiebel; son, Steve Ramler; daugthers, Deanne Lentz and her husband John; and Mary Larson and her husband Jeffrey; stepchildren Mark Korngiebel, Leslie Korngiebel; grandchildren Michele, Ryan, Jack, Meg and Sarah; and great-grandson Leo.
She was preceded in death by her son, David Ramley; parents, DeWitt and Anna McKee; siblings, Donald McKee, Janet Pederson, Mary Ann Spannaus and John McKee.
Memorials may be sent to Allina Health Hospice, 211 Freemont Ave. SE, Hutchinson, MN 55350. The family is grateful to her many caregivers and most recently Jessie Adams, Liz Brusehaver, Renee Clabo, Paige Schmidt, Ashley Markgraf and Nancy Mackedanz who lovingly cared for Dorothy in her home.
Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.