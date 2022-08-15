Aug. 10, 2022
Dorothy (Schmalz) Kruse, 94, passed away Aug. 10 with her family at her side. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake. Interment will follow at the Zion Lutheran cemetery.
Dorothy was born Feb. 26, 1928, on the family farm in Preston Lake Township of Renville County, the daughter of Wilhelm and Elsa (Flemming) Schmalz. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake. After graduating from Buffalo Lake High School in 1945, where she was valedictorian of her class, she graduated from St. Cloud State Teacher’s College. The first schools she taught were in Winthrop and St. James.
On June 8, 1954, Dorothy married Edward Kruse, also from Buffalo Lake. This was the start of an interesting lifestyle that required many moves due to her husband being in the Navy. She then taught in Bath, Maine. While her husband was aboard ship, she returned to Minnesota and taught in Bloomington, and then back at Winthrop. She later taught in New Brighton, and Toms River, New Jersey. After her husband retired from the Navy, she served as a full-time substitute teacher in the Burnsville School District. She gave 48 years to the teaching profession. As recent as 2019, Dorothy continued to attend reunion gatherings of her former students in Winthrop.
Wherever they lived, Dorothy was also very faithful and active in her church. She frequently was involved as a Sunday school teacher as well as a leader in many women’s activities.
Pride in her family was unsurpassed. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Wilhelm and Elsa Schmalz; and her brother Milton Schmalz.
Dorothy is survived by her husband of 68 years, Edward; her two sons, Eric (Pam) Kruse of Prior Lake, and Karl (Heather) Kruse of Apple Valley; three grandchildren, Justin (Ashley) Kruse, Kirsten (Josh) Nalan, and Jaime (Jenn) Kruse; four great grandchildren, Paige and Grant Nalan, as well as twins, Linden and Dorothy Kruse.
