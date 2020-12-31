Dec. 25, 2020
Dorothy L. Ide, 85, of Hutchinson passed away Friday, Dec. 25, at her home in Hutchinson. Funeral services were Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment following in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Greg Tobison officiated. Organist was Elizabeth Kurth. Congregational hymns were “Amazing Grace,” “What A Friend We Have In Jesus” and “Old Rugged Cross.” Honorary casket bearers were Dorothy’s great-grandchildren, Andrew Mack, Joshua Mack and soon to be Baby Mack. Casket bearers were Dorothy’s grandchildren, Christine Lende, Jordan Mack, Colin Mack, Allison Sherwood, Alex Ide and Nicole Manteuffel.
Dorothy Lydia Ide was born March 19, 1935, in Glencoe. She was the daughter of Herbert and Adeline (Tessmer) Schauer. Dorothy was baptized as an infant April 7, 1935, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth May 15, 1949, both at First Lutheran Church in Glencoe. She received her education at Glencoe High School.
On Sept. 5, 1959, Dorothy was united in marriage to Hillard Ide by the Rev. F. Fellowack at First Lutheran Church in Glencoe. This marriage was blessed with four children, Merlin, Gloria, Donald and Carol. Dorothy and Hillard resided and farmed in rural Lester Prairie before moving to Hutchinson in 1969. They shared 45 years of marriage until Hillard passed away Nov. 28, 2004.
Dorothy was employed at Burns Manor in Hutchinson where she worked in the laundry department. She then began employment at Hutchinson Health, also in the laundry department. She retired in 2002. Dorothy was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Dorothy enjoyed sewing, flowers, traveling and collecting coins. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Dorothy passed away Friday, Dec. 25, at her home in Hutchinson, at the age of 85 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Gloria Mack and her husband Ernest of Park Rapids, Donald Ide and his wife Michelle of Glencoe, and Carol Louisiana and her husband Dave of St. Paul; grandchildren, Christine (Brent) Lende, Jordan (Kimmi) Mack, Colin Mack, Allison Sherwood, Alex Ide and Nicole Manteuffel; great-grandchildren, Andrew Mack, Joshua Mack and soon to be Baby Mack; sisters-in-law, Margaret Schauer, Linda Schauer and Edna Ide; many other relatives and friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Adeline Schauer; husband Hillard Ide; son Merlin Ide; brothers, Earl Schauer, Hillard Schauer, Marvin Schauer and Victor Schauer; and sister Eileen Harbarth.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.