Jan. 24, 2022
Dorothy R. Brandt Lindeman, 94, of Gold Canyon, Arizona, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at her home in Gold Canyon, Arizona. Memorial service is noon Saturday, March 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Glencoe, with interment in Oak Grove Cemetery in Brownton, at a later date. Clergy officiating is the Rev. Elizabeth Becker. Pianist is Twyla Kirkeby. Congregational hymns are “I Come to the Garden Alone” and “The Old Rugged Cross.” Urn bearers are her grandchildren, Benjamin Lindeman and Jenna Herman.
Dorothy was born at 6 a.m. on June 6, 1927, at the family home in rural Hutchinson, Lynn Township, McLeod County. Her parents were Vera Day Brandt and Arthur (Art) Brandt. She joined siblings Vernon, Phyllis and William (Bill), with Robert (Bob) and Helen to follow in the intervening years.
Dorothy attended Hutchinson schools, graduating in 1945. In fall 1945, she attended the Hutchinson Teacher Training Department Program, which qualified her to teach in ungraded elementary schools in Minnesota (rural country schools). She spent her teaching career entirely in McLeod County, teaching in various rural districts such as District 40, south of Hutchinson, District 37, east of Fernando, District 64, south of Brownton, and District 16-39 on the border of McLeod and Sibley counties. By continuing her education, which was important to her, she was able to teach in the Brownton district and Glencoe district. Dorothy taught at the New Auburn school for a few years through the Glencoe district and also for a time was the elementary principal in the Brownton district. Since her teaching career was within McLeod County, she taught both children and grandchildren of her early students. Dorothy had many happy and humorous stories to tell of her rural school and teaching adventures.
Dorothy married Ray Lindeman on March 31, 1950, during a snowstorm at Vineyard Methodist Church in Hutchinson. At that time it was located next to Hutchinson High School. They lived in Brownton for many years and she eventually moved to Glencoe after Ray’s passing on June 1, 1978. In her later years, Dorothy permanently moved to her winter home in Gold Canyon, Arizona.
Dorothy is survived by her sons, Jon (Linda) Lindeman and Mark Lindeman; her grandchildren, Benjamin (Kristen) Lindeman and Jenna (Tedd) Herman; with great-grandchildren Lucas and Alexander Lindeman, and Sofia and Conner Herman. She is further survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
Over the years, Dorothy mourned the passing of her husband Ray; her parents; siblings and their spouses; especially her sister-in-law Jeri Brandt; her mother- and father-in-law, Edith Lindeman and Emil Lindeman; brothers-in-law, Harry (Vera Ferencik) Lindeman, Martin “Max” (Pearl) Lindeman; and sisters-in-law, Ruth (Waldemar “Wally”) Grewe and Lorraine Lindeman; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
Dorothy was a beautiful person inside and out, who had a friendly smile and greeting for all. She always took the time to acknowledge and converse. She was a good and faithful friend, mother, teacher and extended family member who was caring and gave of herself. She was hardworking, dedicated, selfless and will be missed.
Dorothy passed peacefully after a prolonged illness. She maintained her wonderful outlook and always looked for the good in life, living and others.
The family invites everyone to the luncheon at the church immediately following the committal service.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.