Feb. 14, 2023
Dorothy C. (Maude) Lindenberg, 85, passed away peacefully Feb. 14 at Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd. Private services will be at a later date.
She was born June 20, 1937, in Bird Island, the daughter of Jerome and Catherine Farenbaugh. She grew up in Hutchinson, where she went to high school and met her future husband John (Jack) Lindenberg. They married in 1957 and moved from Hutchinson to Minnetonka. In 1974 they moved from Minnetonka to Crosslake until retirement. They spent their retirement years in Crystal River, Florida until moving back home to Crosslake in 2016. They shared 63 years of marriage until Jack's passing Feb. 26, 2021.
Dorothy enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed walking, fishing with her grandchildren, helping at church, baking, and canning her famous jams and pickles. She will be dearly missed and always remembered.
She is survived by her three sons, John (Sue), Jim (Katherine), Jay (Robin); ten grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Patty Marz, Kathy Doring and Josie Rosenow.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; parents, Jerome and Catherine Farenbaugh; four brothers, Jerome Farenbaugh Jr., Harry Farenbaugh, Donald Farenbaugh and Leonard Farenbaugh; one sister; Veronica Caswell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are preferred to the Parkinson’s Foundation - www.Parkinson.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter.