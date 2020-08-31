Aug. 19, 2020
Dorothy M. Bitzer, 93, of Silver Lake, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake. Graveside service was Saturday, Aug. 29, at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Reader was Mary Quay. Soloist was Jim Johnson.
Dorothy Mae Bitzer was born June 26, 1927, in Albion, Nebraska. She was the daughter of Vern and Katherine (Hienzpeter) Simons. Dorothy was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth. She received her education in Albion, Nebraska.
On April 21, 1945, Dorothy was united in marriage to Delbert Bitzer at the Baptist Church in Manhattan, Kansas. This marriage was blessed with three children, Charles, Patricia and Anita. Dorothy and Delbert resided in Hutchinson and shared 69 years of marriage until Delbert passed away Nov. 11, 2014.
Dorothy was employed as a Shipping Clerk at 3M in Hutchinson. She retired in 1989. Dorothy was a member of Vineyard Methodist Church in Hutchinson. She was also a member of Ladies Auxiliary VFW in Hutchinson.
Dorothy enjoyed bowling, golfing, making greeting cards, scrapbooking, and cross-stitching. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
When Dorothy needed assistance with her daily care, she became a resident at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake April 30, 2019. She passed away there Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the age of 93 years. Blessed be her memory.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter Anita Bitzer of Eden Prairie; and many other relatives and friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Vern and Katherine Simons; husband Delbert Bitzer; son Charles and daughter, Patricia in infancy; sisters, Eileen Renken, Marjorie Knacker, Gladys Watson and her husband George, and Jean Bailey; and brothers, Robert Simons and Harvey Simons.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.