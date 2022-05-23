May 13, 2022
Dorothy Mohr, 86, passed away May 13. A celebration of Dorothy’s life will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Hilltop Truck Stop in Paynesville.
Dorothy was born April 14, 1936, in Litchfield. Her father Pat Wood and mother Borgie (Fosso) divorced when she was young. She then lived with her mom and loving step-dad, Jim Gunter.
Dot was the eldest of nine children. She married Kendall Larry Mohr, settling on a farm in Paynesville where they raised their five kids. She was an avid reader, lover of music of all genres and an accomplished pianist. Her sense of humor was probably what she's remembered most for. She found her niche as a good farm wife and amazing mother. After raising her kids she utilized her compassion for others by working as a nurse's aide at the Litchfield Hospital. She also loved interior decorating/painting and as such, pursued a part time career with Ideal Lumber in Litchfield as a decorator followed by 41 years of painting for the local nursing homes.
During her hospital stay she was surrounded with love by her kids, their spouses and her adult grandchildren. Dorothy died of heart failure at CentraCare Health in Paynesville. All had to rejoice as the last breath she took here was her first breath in Heaven in the arms of Jesus Christ our Lord, fully alive.
Dorothy is survived by her five children, Kevin (Margie), Brad (Cindy), Todd (Elly), Nate (Shelly) and Susie (fiancée Rick Austin), 13 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren, five sisters, Gerry (Duane) Watt, Anita McDonald, Cookie (Ken) Fenner, Lola (Ron) Thomton and Julie (John) Bergstrom; along with several cousins, step brother, in-laws, outlaws and numerous friends of the family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Larry; her father Pat Wood; mother Borgie Gunter; step-father Jim Gunter; grandson Christopher Mohr; brothers, Steve Gunter, Dale (Woody) Wood; and sister Brenda Gunter.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the MN Institute for the blind at MBTBL, 388 SE 6th Ave, Faribault MN 55021.
Dorothy was the Matriarch of her family and the shining light that will be forever missed. Blessed be her memory until we see her again. 'For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.' - John 3:16