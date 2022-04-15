April 14, 2022
Dorothy J. Skappel, 96 of Hutchinson, passed away on April 14, 2022, at Savanna Prairie in Kimball. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The service will be livestreamed at johnsonhagglund.com.
Dorothy Janet (Phillips) Skappel was born to Emery and Mary (Persicke) Phillips July 27, 1925, in Plentywood, Montana. She was baptized and confirmed in the Methodist Church in Hutchinson, and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1943.
On June 10, 1946, Dorothy was united in marriage to Lyle Skappel at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Dorothy and Lyle made their home in Dassel where four children were born. In 1957, the family moved to Litchfield.
Dorothy was known for her gardens and loved canning what was grown with memories of canned fruit especially remembered by her family. She was a wonderful seamstress. She Dorothy and Lyle moved off the farm and into their cozy little house on South Marshall in 1972. Dorothy worked at Sangren Shoes for a time and then worked at The Garment Factory for 17 years. Her earliest job was a telephone operator at Northwest Bell Telephone Company in Litchfield for three years before she was married. She was a member of the VFW and Ladies Auxilliary.
Dorothy lived in Litchfield until 2011 when she moved to Hutchinson and lived at Evergreen Apartments for 11 years. In early Nov. 2021, she moved to Savanna Prairie in Kimball until to her death.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Vickie Johnson of Litchfield, Barbara (Ken) Bauman of Richmond, Steven (Judi) Skappel of Becker, and Bruce (Cindy) Skappel of Albertville; sisters, Colleen Engert of Portland, Oregon and Joyce Holm of Shoreview; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a great-great grandchild due in June; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle in 1987; parents, Emery and Mary Phillips; sister, Shirley Sjoquist; brothers, Emery and Lyle; nieces, Rebecca Ruona and Debra Johanneck; son-in-law Paul Johnson; parents-in-law, Fred and Stella Jones; and infant great-grandson Raider.
Thank you to Savanna Prairie and Moments Hospice for their comforting care of our mother.