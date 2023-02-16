Feb. 14, 2023
Dorothy Jeanne Tacheny, 91, of Litchfield, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, Feb.14, at Hilltop Healthcare Center in Watkins. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at The Church of St. Philip. Time for visitation will take place from noon-2 p.m. with a rosary at 12 noon. Internment will take place at St. Gertrude Catholic Cemetery in Forest City after lunch and fellowship.
Dorothy was born on March 30, 1931, in Litchfield, to Joseph and Doris (Kielty) Flynn and grew up on a farm east of Forest City. In 1949, she graduated from Litchfield High School. She then attended the State Teachers College in St. Cloud where, in 1954, she earned her bachelor’s degree. Dorothy spent two years teaching business in Foley and Howard Lake. In 1989, she achieved her career goal of becoming a licensed social worker.
On June 11,1957, Dorothy was united in marriage to the love of her life, Stanley Tacheny. They lived on the Tacheny farm out by Lake Minnie-Belle and then moved to Litchfield. They raised eight children: Colleen, Greg, Patrice, Lisa, Mark, Jackie, Tim, and Monique. Together they enjoyed camping, dancing, having a cocktail on their deck to discuss the days events, and fishing (although Dorothy was afraid of the water). Thus, it was mandatory for all of her children to take swimming lessons.
Dorothy started working for Meeker County in 1967 and retired in 1996. She started out as a court reporter and became a social worker in 1980. Her primary focus was working with the mentally ill. She was passionate about helping those with mental illness and helped establish the “Red Castle,” one of the first group homes for those with mental disabilities. She even went door to door getting petitions to open the group home. She was frequently out with deputies making mental health visits to those who were in crisis either in their homes or in the jail. She even had her own call number for dispatch. After retiring, she continued to be an advocate for mental health awareness. She was a pioneer in her time where mental health was concerned.
The greatest passion Dorothy had was for her family. She was a natural caregiver and took great care of her family when they were ill. She cared for her mother for many years, and her husband at home for 11 years before his passing. She was the best nurse and would travel near and far to take care of her family. She was the kind of person who would drop everything if someone needed her and helped in any way she could.
Dorothy’s children were her jewels, and she was very proud of them all. She instilled in them the importance of family, education, being independent, and how to love unconditionally. Even though she appreciated a thoroughly clean home, she allowed her kids to play, be messy, and have an imagination. She would frequently be found reading books to her grandchildren or playing games.
Dorothy loved early morning coffee in pajamas, a good glass of whiskey or wine, visiting with friends and family, and stopping at DQ for a strawberry shake. She loved to laugh and tease and make others laugh. She was also a devout catholic and member of The Church of St. Philip. Her faith was very important to her and she made sure to instill it in her children. She was a member of the Daughters of Isabella and the VFW Auxiliary.
Dorothy is survived by her eight children, Colleen (Don) Kotila, Greg (Becky) Tacheny, Patrice (Tsuneo) Imai, Lisa (Chris) Andrews, Mark (Darcy) Tacheny, Jaqueline (Ernie) Defries, Tim (Shannon) Tacheny, and Monique (Mike) Berg; her 26 grandchildren: Kristin (Jason), Michael (Sarah), Joseph, Travis (Carrie), Kelly, John, Airi (Dan), Ryo (Katie), Eri (Rob), Valerie (Craig), Jill (Doug), David (Cheyenne), Jessica (Tyler), Jillian (Nate), Justin (Maddie), Jacob (Halle), Nick (Alanya), Carissa, Riley, Matthew, Emma, Delia, Hunter, Tessa, Allen, and Daniel (Skylar); 25 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Jeanette Flynn, Valerie Flynn, Carole Mueller, and Ann Tacheny; brothers-in-law, Joe Tacheny and Ray Mueller; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Stan; her parents; and her brothers, Donald, Joseph, John (infant), and Patrick “Jack” Flynn.
Memorial donations in Dorothy’s name can be made in lieu of flowers to The School of St. Philips.