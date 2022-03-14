March 6, 2022
Dorothy M. Zumach, 86, of Hutchinson, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday, March 12, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Paul Wolf. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Song leader was Bobbi Ludewig. Musical selections were, “Here I Am Lord,” “On Eagle’s Wings,” “Amazing Grace,” “Precious Lord” and “How Great Thou Art.” Eulogy read by, Tanya Sletten and Tyler Stoll. Honorary urn bearers were, Brianna Radloff, Christopher Zumach, Caleb Zumach, Corey Zumach, Carly Zumach, Kipp Wetzel, Shaun Smith, Patrick Smith, Nathan Smith, Danielle Turnner, Brittany Zumach and Jamie Zumach. Urn bearers were, Tanya Sletten and Tyler Stoll.
Dorothy Magdalan Zumach was born on May 14, 1935, in Hector. She was the daughter of Wolfgang and Josephine Theilen Bauman. Dorothy was baptized as an infant on May 19, 1935, and later confirmed in her faith as a youth on July 5, 1948, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Hector. She received her education in Hector, and was a graduate with the Hector High School class of 1953.
On Nov. 10, 1955, Dorothy was united in marriage to Louis H. Zumach at the Basilica of Minneapolis. This marriage was blessed with five children, Debbie, Don, Tammy, Chris, and Robert. Dorothy and Louie made their home in Hutchinson. They shared 63 years of marriage before the passing of Louie on Feb. 16, 2019.
Dorothy was employed as a secretary at BF Goodrich Law Firm. She then worked at 3M for a short time, before becoming a secretary at Ridgewater College in Hutchinson. Dorothy was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson.
Dorothy was a life-long gardener and enjoyed canning the produce that she grew. She also enjoyed crafts, baking, watching the Minnesota Twins and Vikings, and her dog, Duke. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Dorothy passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 86 years. Blessed be her memory.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Debbie (Doug) Smith of Amboy, Washington, Don (Darcy) Zumach of Batavia, Ohio, Tammy (Larry) Mackedanz of Stewart, Chris (Julie) Zumach of Buffalo; 16 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Lois Schmidt of Winthrop and Vera Schmidt of Hastings; many other relatives and friends.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Wolfgang and Josephine Bauman; husband Louis Zumach; son Robert Zumach; brothers, Norbert, James, Eugene, Greg, Richard, and Robert “Bob” Bauman; sister Eileen Woelfel.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.