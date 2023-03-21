March 20, 2023
Douglas "Doug" Marvin Oestreich, 81 of Silver Lake, passed away at his home on March 20. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at Grace Bible Church in Silver Lake. The Rev. Dr. Tom Rakow will officiate. Interment at a later date at Bohemian National Cemetery. Visitation will be AT THE CHURCH on Saturday, March 25, two hours prior to the service.
Doug was born on Jan. 18, 1942, in Howard Lake to Marvin and Marie (Strauss) Oestreich. He was baptized on Feb. 1, 1942, and later confirmed on March 25, 1956 at St. James Lutheran Church in Howard Lake. He attended elementary school at St. James Lutheran School. He attended high school in Howard Lake and graduated in 1960. He was called to active duty in 1961 in the Army Reserves Armored Division/Tank Commander and was Honorably discharged in 1966.
On March 11, 1967 he was joined in holy marriage to Jeannie Telecky at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Benson. Together they raised three children: Karla, Craig and Kevin.
Doug was an expert well driller and worked for Mattson Well Company in Howard Lake for 43 years when he retired in Jan. of 2005. He took pride in driving through the countryside in one of his many jeeps he owned and loved throughout the years. These drives consisted of telling stories of the wells he drilled, down to the depth and ground conditions of each one.
When Doug wasn’t working, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He instilled his love for camping, fishing and hunting with his children and later with his grandchildren. He was lucky enough to have all his grandsons attend a deer hunting trip to the “pit”. Many annual trips were made to Bemidji, where he and Jeannie enjoyed fishing for monster sunfish with their grandchildren and children. Special trips with Jeannie included fishing on the Gulf of Mexico with his sister, Cynthia and her husband, Dennis. Doug and Jeannie spent their 25th and 40th anniversaries in Las Vegas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Marie; brother, Harvey Oestreich; parents-in-law, Elmer and Agnes Telecky; brothers-in-law, Dennis Bergquist and Elmer Telecky Jr.; sister-in-law, Mary Merrick; nephew, William Merrick; and godchild, Steven Bergquist.
Douglas is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jeannie; children, Karla (Randy) Marschel of Howard Lake, Craig of Hutchinson, and Kevin (Holly) of Hutchinson. He is further survived by eight grandchildren; Nathan, Kaitlyn and Madison Marschel, Kyle and Alex Oestreich, Magdalena (Josiah) Aldrich, Matthew and Bethany Oestreich; sister, Cynthia Bergquist of Maple Plain; brother, Lyle (Karen) Oestreich of Howard Lake; sisters-in-law, Ruth Oestreich of Buffalo, Ida (Gerald) Karstens of Hutchinson; nieces and nephews, Dawn (Eugenios) Christodoulou of Loretto, Mark (Kimm) Karstens of Hopkins, Joanne (Robb) Jarvis of Colorado, Philip (Susan) Oestreich of Rogers, David (Ruth) Oestreich of Howard Lake, Michelle Merrick of Duluth, Lori Parker of Austin, Texas.
