April 20, 2023
Douglas Raymond Heim, 57 of Hutchinson and formerly of Winona, died suddenly on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Hutchinson Health. A Celebration of Life will be at 5 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. A Celebration will also be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Bobbing Bobber Brewing Company in Hutchinson. For both celebrations, Green Bay Packer and Harley Davidson clothing is strongly encouraged.
Doug was born Dec. 31, 1965 in Winona to Royal and Donna (Meyer) Heim. He graduated from Winona Senior High School. He then graduated from Winona State University with a bachelor's degree in mathematics education and completed his masters degree at St. Cloud University. While at WSU, Doug was part of the 80’s rock band, Haven. On June 4, 1988 he married the love of his life, Michelle “Shelly” McNallan. They lived in New Ulm and Chokio for a bit before making their home in Hutchinson. Doug taught mathematics at Hutchinson High School for several years and then Ridgewater College where he was currently teaching. He also coached football and softball at Hutchinson High School.
He enjoyed riding his Harley, bowling, camping, going to concerts and having a beer with friends and family. Doug was proud to be a shareholder and season ticket holder of the Green Bay Packers. He will forever be remembered for his love for Shelly and the boys.
He is survived by his wife, Shelly; two sons, Brady (Maggie) and Tanner; grandpets, Luna, Sven, Momo and Bubbles; three sisters, Beth (Rick) Bambenek, Jackie (Dave) Czaplewski, JaNell Heim; brother, Matt (Vickie) Heim; father-in-law, Jerry McNallan; two brothers-in-law, Mike (Brenda) McNallan and Joe (Lorri) McNallan; three sisters-in-law, Wendy (Jeff) Mueller, Patty (Dave) Hare and Jackie (John “Bobcat”) Heins; many nieces and nephews and his best friend, Curtis (Tressa) Hughes.
Memorials will be used for a plaque at Lambeau Field. Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview is assisting the family. www.hofffuneral.com