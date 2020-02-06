Jan. 23, 2020
Douglas A. Johnson, 60, of Litchfield died Thursday, Jan. 23, at their home in Belize. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at First Presbyterian Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield.
Douglas Alan Johnson, son of Harlan and Arlene (Booth) Johnson, was born Oct. 26, 1959, in Litchfield. He grew up in the rural Kingston area and attended country school through the fourth grade. Doug then attended Litchfield schools and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1977. Following school, he began farming and also worked for C.S. McCrossan Construction in Osseo. Doug then worked with his father Harlan at J-Craft.
In 1986, he and his first wife Cheryl were blessed with their son Jared. When the farm economy was tough in the 1980’s Doug started manufacturing a new version of ag sprayers. He later turned the side business into a brand he named Spraymaster. Around 1996, Doug turned to livestock production and worked with Jennie-O to establish a new farm site near his home farm where he managed the production of turkeys from days after hatching to market.
On July 17, 2010, he was united in marriage to Laurie (Peterson) Schuette. They traveled to Belize several times in 2005 and made the decision to take on the adventure of building a farm business down there. He helped to grow the country’s ag economy through his many relationships in Belize. Doug loved talking to people and seemed to collect friends everywhere he went. His warm nature and fun personality just drew people in.
He enjoyed downhill skiing, growing up near Powder Ridge near Kimball. For many years Doug was involved with the Kimball Saddle Club after his grandfather had given the boys a horse. Doug showed horses and ran games in many 4-H and Western Saddle Clubs Association shows. He also enjoyed water skiing, boating and spending time on local area lakes.
He and Laurie traveled often and enjoyed vacationing all over but concentrated more in Central America, including Belize, Mexico, Guatemala and Panama, among others. A couple favorite destinations were Acapulco, Mexico and Antigua, Guatemala. He and Laurie loved riding motorcycle and he never missed attending the Sturgis Bike Rally in 30 plus years. Just a few years ago, he and three biker friends from the Belize area drove all the way from Belize to Sturgis, South Dakota and back to Belize again. He called it a trip of a lifetime. He especially loved farming and dedicated his life to promoting various aspects of it.
He is survived by his wife Laurie Johnson of Litchfield; son Jared (Courtney) Johnson of Litchfield; grandchildren, Maci and Maverick Johnson; and brother Rick (Carrie) Johnson of Kimball.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
