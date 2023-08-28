Aug. 23, 2023
Douglas Warren Peterson, 82, husband of Brenda, of Hutchinson passed away Aug. 23 at Buffalo Lake Health Care Center. Private family graveside service was held, with the Rev. Gerhard Bode officiating.
He was born April 28, 1941, in Litchfield, the son of Charles and Helen (Fisher) Peterson. He was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as an adult on June 23, 1961, by the Rev. Donald W. Buelow at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He received his education through the eighth grade at School District 78 in Greenleaf Township before transferring to Litchfield High School where he attended through the ninth grade.
On March 25, 1961, Douglas was united in marriage to Brenda Nelsen at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with three sons, Robbie, Ronnie, and Randall. Douglas and Brenda made their home in Hutchinson.
He was employed as a heavy equipment operator since 1962, working in the metro area for various contractors including McCrossins, Opus Corp. and Johnson Bros. He was also employed with Max Steininger Inc. from 1984 until he retired in 2002. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He was also a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49B since 1962.
He enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles and Ford pickup trucks. In his younger years he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Peterson, of Hutchinson; sons, Robbie Peterson and his wife, Sara, of Hutchinson, Ronnie Peterson and his wife, Carol, of Hutchinson, Randall Peterson and his significant other, Joan Harren, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Ross (Megan) Peterson, Ryan Peterson, Dillan Peterson and Hunter Peterson; great grandchild, Reagan Peterson; sisters-in-law, Martha Peterson of Litchfield, Mabel Peterson of Sunburg, Darla Peterson of Litchfield; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Helen Peterson; siblings, Kenneth Peterson, Charles Peterson, Dale (Jesse) Peterson, Harvey Peterson, Betty (J.R.) Bock; brother-in-law, Howard Hintgen; and half-brother, Robert (Aurlette) Driver.
Arrangements were by the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.