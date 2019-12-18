Dec. 15, 2019
Dr. Brian R. Bonte, 62, of Hutchinson passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Christ The King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Officiating was the Rev. Mark Richardson, the Rev. Brian Nehring and the Rev. Steve Olcott. Organist was Brandon Begnaud. Readers were Tim Brown and Jon Chun. Eulogy by Dr. Dave Byron. Congregational hymns were “Beautiful Savior,” “Shine, Jesus, Shine,” “O Come, All Ye Faithful” and “Angels We Have Heard on High.” Urn bearers were Jon Chun and Tim Brown.
Dr. Brian Robert Bonte was born Sept. 9, 1957, in Belmond, Iowa. He was the son of Merle and Joyce (Anderson) Bonte. Brian was baptized and was later confirmed in the Christian faith. He received his education in Belmond and was a graduate of Belmond High School Class of 1975. Brian furthered his education at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, and graduated in 1979. He continued on at Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine, graduating in 1981.
On May 23, 1981, Brian was united in marriage to Beverly Park in Fort Dodge, Iowa. This marriage was blessed with two daughters, Bridgett and Beatrice. Brian began his medical practice in Ellendale, North Dakota, in 1986. In 1990 to 1991, they relocated to Belle Fourche, South Dakota, where he practiced for one year. In 1991, they made their home in Hutchinson and Brian began his practice at the Hutchinson Clinic. In 1992, Brian was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. He was faced with many challenges but continued with his practice full time until retiring July 31, 2019.
Brian was an active member of Christ The King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He previously served several years as McLeod County Coroner and was president of the Minnesota Board of Coroners. He was a current board member of Aveyron Homes in Hutchinson. Brian was a volunteer physician for 10 years at a free clinic sponsored by Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. He was previously director and trainer for Buffalo Lake Ambulance for several years. Brian was currently serving on the Minnesota Council of Disabilities and is a certified accessibility specialist.
Brian enjoyed biking and spending time with his family.
Blessed be his memory.
Brian is survived by his wife Bev Bonte of Hutchinson; daughters, Bridgett Bonte-Chun and her husband, Jon, of South Minneapolis, and Beatrice Bonte and her husband, Tim Brown, of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Isla Chun and Koa Chun; and siblings, John Bonte and his wife, Martha, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Rick Bonte of Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents Merle and Joyce Bonte; and sister-in-law Dixie Bonte.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.