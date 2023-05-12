Dr. Charles Frederick Kubesh passed away Feb. 17 at St. Cloud Hospital. Celebration of Life Mass and reception will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, with visitation at 10 a.m. all at St. John's University Abbey Church in Collegeville.
He was born on March 23, 1939, in Olivia, the son of the late Joseph and Marie (Elfering) Kubesh. He was born, sixth out of seven boys. On a depression era family farm, he learned the value of hard labor and received joy - from the simpler things in life. His passion was farming.
He attended the rural schools in Troy Township, Renville County. Charles attended the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and he was a walk on for the Gopher football team during the Murray Warmath era. He found his calling and graduated from the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine.
Charles enlisted in the United States Army and attended basic training at Ft Benning, Georgia, and then stationed in Paris, France at NATO. He was a captain and oversaw the treatment of service members' animals. He served for four years and was honorably discharged. It was while he was serving in Paris that Charles met the love of his life, Nicole Vallat; they married July 10, 1965, in Paris.
Charles and Nicole settled in Litchfield, where they raised six children. He purchased a veterinary practice, Litchfield Veterinary Clinic, and served the community for 35 years, performing veterinary services for large and small animals. Near the end of his career, he worked for the USDA twelve years, traveling the country. In 2001, they moved to Avon to be closer to his work.
Charles loved family time and his camping and fishing trips to northern Minnesota specifically to Lake Kabetogama. He enjoyed hunting and playing a good card game called Snozzle first with his brothers growing up and later he taught many others about the game. He adored spending time with his friends, children, and grandchildren. Above all, the love of his life had captured his heart and soul, Nicole.
Charles loved his slice of heaven on earth. The house on a tranquil environmental lake in Avon. He felt at peace there never wanting to leave it for too long even while on vacation. The dairy farm across the road a reminder of his career. The red barn on the property, a reminder of farm life. The corn field to the north, the vibrant and abundant wildlife, and the sparkling lake water every day the sun shined was a reminder that life was priceless. In 2005, Charles was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and it reappeared two more times, he persevered and survived.
Charles disliked fanfare. He touched many lives thru being a genuine person, doing the right thing no matter what. He took the route that had more honor than notoriety. He was a simple hardworking authentic family man with an enormous heart.
Charles was an encyclopedia for veterinary medicine. He had a wonderful sound and scientific mind. He learned from his mentors - exceptional teachers of his profession that served him during his entire lifelong vocation. His candor of, "All we can do is try."
Being a veterinarian, he found himself in challenging situations on multiple occasions during his career.
Charles is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nicole; six children, Stephanie Kubesh (Tim Buendorf) of Minnetonka, Christopher Kubesh of Eureka, Wisconsin, Claudine (Scott) Berry of Lake Tapps, Washington, Philip (Shelley) Kubesh of Prairie Du Sac, Wisconsin, Julien (Kari) Kubesh of Minneapolis, and Pierre (Katy) Kubesh of Cottage Grove; nine grandchildren, Zarek, Abby, Luke, Max, Arya, Grace, Kyle, Sydnee and Connor; one brother, Eugene Kubesh of Spicer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ben Kubesh, Gordon Kubesh, John Kubesh, Leo Kubesh, Kenneth Kubesh; grandson, Jack Kubesh (Jan. 7, 2023 - Jan. 18, 2023).