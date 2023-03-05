Feb. 17, 2023
Dr. Charles “Chuck” Frederick Kubesh passed away on Feb. 17, 2023, at CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. Services will be this spring at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
He was born on March 23, 1939, in Olivia, the son of the late Joseph and Marie (Elfering) Kubesh. He was born, sixth out of seven boys. On a depression era family farm, he learned the value of hard labor and received joy - from the simpler things in life. His passion was farming.
He attended the rural schools in the Township of Troy. Chuck attended the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and he was a walk on for the Gopher football team during the Murray Warmath era. He found his calling and graduated from the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine.
Chuck enlisted in the United States Army and attended basic training at Ft Benning, Georgia, and then stationed in Paris, France for NATO. He was a captain and oversaw the treatment of service members' animals and meat inspections for the food coming into the base. He served for four years and was honorably discharged. It was while he was serving in Paris that Chuck met the love of his life, Nicole Vallat; they married July 10, 1965, in France.
Chuck and Nicole settled in Litchfield, where they raised six children. He purchased a veterinarian practice, "Litchfield Veterinary Clinic" and served the community for 35 years, performing veterinarian services for large and small animals while being a farmer himself for the first 15 years of his career. Near the end of his career, he worked for the USDA for twelve years, traveling the country. In 2001, they moved to Avon to be closer to his work.
Chuck loved family time and his camping and fishing trips to northern Minnesota specifically to Lake Kabetogama. He enjoyed hunting and playing a good card game called Snozzle first with his brothers growing up and later he taught many others about the game. As it was rooted in Olivia. He adored spending time with his friends, children, and grandchildren. Above all, the love of his life had captured his heart and soul, Nicole.
Chuck loved his slice of heaven on earth. The house on a tranquil environmental lake in Avon. He felt at peace there never wanting to leave it for too long even while on vacation. The dairy farm across the road a reminder of his career. The red barn on the property, a reminder of farm life. The corn field to the north, the vibrant and abundant wildlife, and the sparkling lake water every day the sun shined was a reminder that life was priceless. In 2005, Chuck was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and it reappeared two more times, he persevered and survived.
Chuck disliked fanfare. He touched many lives thru being a genuine person. Doing the right thing no matter how much work was involved. He took the route that had more honor than notoriety. He was not a politician, he would say "those are the people that ran for election." He was a simple hardworking authentic family man with an enormous heart.
Chuck was an encyclopedia for veterinarian medicine. Nobody can remember him reading any medical journals. If you asked a medical question, he gave an incredibly detailed response. He had a wonderful sound and scientific mind. He learned from his mentors - exceptional teachers of his profession that served him during his entire lifelong vocation. His candor of, "All we can do is try."
Being a veterinarian, he found himself in challenging situations on multiple occasions during his career. One time he was performing surgery on his friend's dog & the dog stopped breathing during surgery. He performed CPR to revive the dog, his CPR was successful, and the dog lived a few more years. Countless stories like this occurred during his tenure as a veterinarian. He was an expert in his field and his clients appreciated his knowledge.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nicole; six children, Stephanie (Tim) Buendorf of Minnetonka, Christopher Kubesh of Eureka, Wisconsin, Claudine (Scott) Berry of Lake Tapps, Washington, Philip (Shelley) Kubesh of Prairie Du Sac, Wisconsin, Julien (Kari) Kubesh of Minneapolis, and Pierre (Katy) Kubesh of Cottage Grove; nine grandchildren, Zarek, Abby, Luke, Max, Arya, Grace, Kyle, Sydnee and Connor; one brother, Eugene Kubesh of Spicer.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; brothers, Ben Kubesh, Gordon Kubesh, John Kubesh, Leo Kubesh, Kenneth Kubesh; grandson, Jack Kubesh (1/7/2023 -1/18/2023).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma society, www.lls.org.