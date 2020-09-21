Sept. 13, 2020
Dr. Corinne (Cory) Dille Davis, M.D., 70, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13. A celebration of her life was Thursday, Sept. 17, at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 1550 N. Chapel Hill St., Wichita, Kansas. Memorial contributions can be made to Chapel Hill United Methodist Church and Phoenix Home Health and Hospice.
Cory was the Minnesota State High School All-Around Cowgirl in 1966. Her love of the outdoors continued into adulthood as she ran marathons, went scuba diving and camped in a tent with her son Trevor as he worked to ultimately become an Eagle Scout.
Cory graduated from the University of Minnesota. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in child psychology and also became a registered nurse. She then completed two years of graduate school before deciding to go to medical school. She received her Doctor of Medicine degree, graduating from the University of Minnesota Medical School in 1986.
Cory met her husband Dave in California, where she was completing her residency at Loma Linda Medical Center in physical medicine and rehabilitation. She worked in private practice in pain management and spent the last 17 years of her career working for the VA Medical Center in Minnesota. Cory also enjoyed writing. She coauthored a hospice guide called “The Journey Home” and a book on pain management titled “Validate Your Pain.” She also sometimes wrote health care-related columns for local newspapers.
Cory’s grit and compassion made her perfect for her career in medicine. She was a kind, caring doctor. But she was an even better mom. She poured her heart and soul into raising her children and helping them accomplish their goals. Cory had the same enthusiasm for her grandson Alden, reading to him, playing music and exploring the zoo with him.
Nothing was more important to Cory than raising her children to know the love of Jesus, for God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have everlasting life.
She is survived by her daughter Natalie and her husband Dr. Alexander Wendling, M.D., and their son Alden; son Trevor Davis; step-daughter Michelle and her husband Richard Diaz, and their sons, Cooper and Carson; step-son James Davis and his son West; step-daughter Cecily and her husband Micaiah White, and their children, Isaac, Jireh, Aerinae and Karissa. Her siblings, Donna Lennon, Christine Dille, Nancy Eleanor Dille, Andrew Dille, and Peter Dille also survive her.
Cory was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years David Davis; her brother Stephen Dille; and her parents Dr. Donald Dille, M.D., and Bonnie Anderson Dille.
Share condolences at Cozine.com. Services by Cozine Memorial Group-Broadway Mortuary.