Oct. 16, 2021
Dr. Orlando Rutherford Ruschmeyer, 93, of Lauderdale, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16. There will be a private service for the family. Memorials may be given to the University of Minnesota Environmental Health Sciences Fund.
He was born in Stewart, and graduated from high school there as its Valedictorian with the Class of 1942. Orlando was the first in his family to attend college. He received degrees in Microbiology, Environmental Health and Public Health and earned a PhD, all at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities and was also a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He had an influential teaching career there as an assistant professor in the School of Public Health from 1952 until his retirement in 1990. Dr. Ruschmeyer was chosen three times as “Outstanding Professor” by his graduate students in the School of Public Health.
He served in the U.S. Army Air Force and a proud WWII veteran, stationed in Italy with the 15th Air Force as a radio operator on a B17 Bomber, flying his first mission at age 18. They frequently flew supplies to areas of Northern Africa and the Middle East. His military service allowed him to travel to many parts of the world that may have otherwise remained unknown.
Orlando had great respect for the environment and he enjoyed time at the family cabin in northern Minnesota. Ice fishing, golf, cross country skiing (on the U of M golf course) and also at county parks, hockey, hunting, fishing, gardening, learning and reading were all his favorite pastimes. He never stopped learning, and never stopped teaching.
Dr. Ruschmeyer was proud of his beautiful family and intelligent students whom he worked with. He was always happy to spend time with family, especially connecting with relatives in Germany and tracing the family tree. He loved eating freshwater fish he caught himself, as well as salmon, sardines, and smoked Cisco and shish kabobs, ice cream, watermelon, angel food cake and lemon merengue pie, and eating dinner at the House of Wong with friends and family. He was always ready to read a bedtime story to the children, or set up the electric train and play for hours. His story telling capabilities were fine tuned by his teaching experience, and every story was captivating. He was given and Ojibwe Indian name by his friend which means “moon shining on the cedars.”
Memorable trips include numerous adventures to National Parks. With a love for the outdoors and the environment, he made it his mission to instill a great respect for the natural world to his family. He was so well-read, and had a curiosity about everything, His book collection was his pride and joy. Even after retirement he found interesting newspaper articles to share or television programs, he thought everyone should view. He’ll be deeply missed- especially his sense of humor, his laugh, his encyclopedic mind, and his unconditional love, the special time spent together enjoying stories, his diverse knowledge of the world, his ability to aid in any way, his friendship as a person, the helping hand and the unconditional love as a father, who was always willing to reconcile.
We will miss his knowledge of everything in nature, the explanations and discussions of science that can be applied to everyday things. He was creative and spontaneous and could always make you laugh.
Orlando was involved in many organizations: VFW, American Society of Microbiology, University of Minnesota Retirees Association, U of MN Alumni Association, National Amateur Radio Operators, Airforce Association and the American Legion and the McLeod County Historical Museum.
His legacy will live on through his loving wife of 70 years, Gloria Helen (Tow) Ruschmeyer; daughter Ann Louise Donovan and her husband Laurence (Larry); son James Kenneth Ruschmeyer; sisters, Donna Marie Mills and husband James, their sons, William John Mills (Linda) and Michael James, Elan Mae “Tynee” Peterson and her daughters Nancy Ann and husband Steve; sister-in-law Virginia Rae (Tow) Carlson and husband Ralph, and her children, David Russell Beck (Valentine), Raymond Carl Beck (Cindy), Barbara Ann Clausen (Beck) and husband David Clausen; nephews, Samuel Hendriz Jr. and John Digerness; nieces, Kathleen Hendrix, Shirley Allen (Hendrix), Deborah McDermott (Digerness) husband Joel, Mary Weber (Digerness) husband Rev. Karl, Sarah Hasse (Digerness) and husband Steve; and countless numbers of extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in passing by his father and mother Adolph and Gertrude (Sell) Ruschmeyer; his sister Darnelle Elaine Hendrix and her husband Same Hendrix, M.D.; brothers-in-law, David Lee Beck and Roger Earl Peterson; sister-in-law Delores Digerness (Tow) and her husband Rev. Berdell Digerness; nieces, Mary Kay Peterson, Karen Lee Sorensen (Beck) and her husband Paul Sorensen.