Dec. 30, 2020
Drew D. Kamrath, 50, of Mankato, formerly Stewart, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, in Mankato. A private family graveside service was at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Cosmos. The Rev. Duane Kamrath officiated.
Drew was born in Des Moines, Iowa, July 7, 1970, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces. At the age of eight days, he was named Drew Duane Kamrath as he was welcomed into the loving adoptive home of Duane and Grace Kamrath, and his older brother, Dean. Two younger sisters, Gail and Gwen, joined the family. The Kamrath family lived in Ryan, Iowa, where Drew was baptized at Peace Lutheran Church.
Early in his first year of life, it became apparent that Drew had limited vision and this would remain a challenge all of his life. The optic nerve never developed during pregnancy, and along with speech impediment these were limitations that Drew worked through and never complained.
Drew truly enjoyed art and could copy something he had seen in a picture or person almost perfectly. As one of his nieces said, “Uncle Droopy can draw anything.”
For 10 years Drew lived in Stewart, where he was confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and graduated from Stewart High School. A highlight for Drew was during his senior year, he was the center on the offense for the Stewart Gophers, who played at the Metrodome in the Prep Bowl football tournament. Drew played baritone in the band, was a varsity wrestler and was on the track team. Drew furthered his education at Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato because of their exceptional art department. With his associate's degree, he transferred to Minnesota State University, Mankato.
After graduation, Drew worked in the Mankato West High School print shop. In 1997, he began his 23-year career at Walmart. He was a conscientious and loyal employee.
As a single person, he became very interested in collecting Star Wars and Disney items. He had a library of DVDs such as documentaries, history, classic movies and Star Wars. During these 23 years he has enjoyed the company of Matt and Amy Thompson, who were great board game players. Drew studied the Japanese language. He also recently went on a Pacific Ocean cruise and a trip to Ireland.
In the last 10 years he struggled with various health issues. Drew left us too suddenly. His kindness, gentleness and loyalty endeared him to all his family and friends. Our loss is Heaven’s gain, and even though Drew is gone from this earth to Heaven, he will remain in our hearts forever.
Drew is survived by his parents Duane and Grace Kamrath of Cosmos; brother Dean (Patti) Kamrath of Dayton; sisters, Gail (Chris) Carbonaro of Livermore, California, and Gwen (Zoran) Donev of Mankato; uncle and godparents, Roger (Joyce) Kamrath of Mankato; nephews and nieces, Adam, Britta and Carlie Kamrath, Sam, Vinny and Gabby Carbonaro, and Sophia and Eva Donev — Drew was baptismal godparents to Britta and Vinny — and many other cousins, relatives and friends.
Drew was preceded in death by his grandparents, Myron and Esther Kamrath, and Palmer and Lenora Radtke; uncle Darold Kamrath, and uncle Stephen Radtke.
