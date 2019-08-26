Aug. 23, 2019
Duane F. Bulau, 79, of Cosmos passed away Friday, Aug. 23, at his home in Cosmos. Private family services will be held.
Duane Francis Bulau was born March 15, 1940, in Olivia, Minnesota. He was the son of Edna (Ulrich) Bulau. Duane was baptized May 11, 1940, and was later confirmed June 6, 1954, both at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake. He received his education in Buffalo Lake through 10th grade.
On Dec. 31, 1960, Duane was united in marriage to Carol Miller at Beckville Parsonage in Litchfield. This marriage was blessed with one daughter, Jodie. Duane and Carol resided in Cosmos. They shared 49 years of marriage until the passing of Carol July 4, 2009.
Duane was employed at the Department of Natural Resources as a fisheries technician for 32 years.
Duane enjoyed looking for Native American artifacts and garage saleing. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Duane is survived by his daughter Jodie Carlson and her husband, Greg, of Cosmos; grandchildren, Jakob Carlson and his wife Laura and Kacie Kurth and her husband Michael; great-grandchildren, Chandler Kurth, Christian Kurth, Brianna Kurth and Jayden Carlson; and many other relatives and friends.
Duane was preceded in death by his mother Edna Bulau; wife Carol Bulau; mother-in-law and father-in-law; and brother Neil Meyers.
Arrangements by Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Online obituary and guestbook available at hantge.com