Dec. 18, 2019
Duane C. Peterson, 87, of Cokato passed away at Cokato Manor Dec. 18. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at St. James Lutheran Church of Howard Lake. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday, at Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home of Cokato, and one hour prior to the service at church Saturday. Prayer service will be at 6:30 p.m.Friday at Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home of Cokato.
Duane Clinton Peterson was born at Heatwole, Hutchinson, Minnesota, July 1, 1932, to Elmer and Agnes (Jenneke) Peterson. He was baptized as an infant at Faith Lutheran Church, Hutchinson, and later confirmed his faith as a youth. He received his education in the Hutchinson area, and graduated May 31, 1950, from Hutchinson High School.
Duane joined the United States Navy in 1952 and actively served until 1956. He spent time aboard the destroyer USS Rowan DD782 as a fire control officer. Duane served in the Naval Reserve from 1956 to 1960.
On Nov. 7, 1953, while in the service, Duane married Marcella Hintz at St. James Lutheran Church in Howard Lake. They were blessed with three children.
After service, the couple made their home in Cokato until 2014 when they moved to the Good Samaritan Apartments in Howard Lake. Duane was employed as a master bricklayer and cement finisher at Martinson Construction for 40 years. After retirement, he worked for several years at Functional Industries in Cokato.
Duane enjoyed hunting, fishing and listening and dancing to country music (Smoking Guns, River Canyon and South 40) with Marcella, his wife of 66 years. He loved spending time with family and friends. Duane was a member of the Cokato American Legion, Ridgerunners snowmobile club and very active in his church, St. James Lutheran, serving as an elder and in many other positions.
Survivors include wife Marcella; daughters, Cindy Hoskins (fiancé Chuck Duncan) and Brenda (Randy) Schaufler; son Wayne (Kathy) Peterson; grandchildren, Melissa (Stefan) Hamilton, Michael (Jenny) Hoskins, Ryan (Nikki) Schaufler, Rodney Schaufler (fiancé Shantay Krumray), Trevor (Lindsey) Peterson and Shauna Peterson; great-grandchildren, Briana Anderson (special friend Andy Miller), Katelyn Anderson, Mason Anderson, Wyatt Hamilton, Maggie Hamilton, Hailey Hoskins (special friend Maddy Benson), Devin Hoskins and Lexi Hoskins; brother Lowell Peterson; sisters, Lavonne Kaufman, Muriel (Harold) VonBerg and Lois (Gary) Hoffman; sister-in-law Delores Peterson; and many nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Agnes; father and mother-in-law William and Effie Hintz; brothers, Lloyd (Loretta) Peterson and Omar (Edith) Peterson; brothers-in-law, Hillard Kaufman, Ray Peterson, Clinton (Audrey) Hintz, Ellwood (Evelyn) Hintz, William (Doris) Hintz Jr. and Marvin Hintz; sister-in-law Barb Peterson; and several nieces and nephews.