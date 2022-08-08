Aug. 5, 2022
Dusti Lea Hendrickson Heflin, 44, of Watkins died Friday at M Health Fairview University of Minnesota – East Bank. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in rural Dassel with interment at Swan Lake Cemetery in rural Dassel. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church in rural Dassel
The daughter of Robert and Julie (Chastek) Hendrickson, she was born on June 6, 1978, in Litchfield. Dusti was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith and was presently a member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church. Dusti graduated from the Litchfield High School in 1996.
On Oct. 26, 1996, Dusti was united in marriage to Richard Heflin at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church. Together they resided in Litchfield until 2008, when they moved to Watkins where they had since made their home.
Dusti was an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting, and sewing. She loved to bake and cook for her family and friends. She was an avid gardener and spent many hours in her flower and vegetable garden. She canned the produce of her vegetable garden. Her husband, children and grandchildren were her greatest joy of her life.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Heflin of Watkins; children, Cassandra Hammerstad of Litchfield, Trevor (Sarah) Heflin of South Haven, Reid (Heidi) Heflin of Watkins, Shane (Julia) Heflin of Aberdeen, South Dakota, Cody Heflin of Watkins, Lance Heflin of Watkins, Dylan Heflin of Watkins, Rory Heflin of Watkins, Andraya Heflin of Watkins; mother, Julie (Gary) Bender of Brush Prairie, Washington; father, Robert Hendrickson of New York Mills; siblings, Nichole (Matthew) Pederson of Dassel, Amanda (Kyle) Peterson of Kingston, Michael Hendrickson of Kingston, Diana (Brent) Foley of Elkton, Maryland, Heather (Scott) Blomquist of Elkton, Maryland, Emily (Joel) Kokkonen of South Haven, Ryan (Janene) Hendrickson of Northeast, Maryland, and Anthony (Courtney) Hendrickson of Vader, Washington; paternal grandmother, Carol Hendrickson of Spring Lake Park; maternal grandparents, David and Diane Chastek of South Haven.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Gilbert Hendrickson.
The Johnson Funeral Home of Dassel is in charge of the funeral arrangements.