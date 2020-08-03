July 28, 2020
Dustin R. Baune, 33, of Dassel, formerly Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, July 28, at St. Cloud Hospital. Private family graveside service is at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Fort Snelling.
Dustin Robert Baune was born May 8, 1987, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Joanne Wagner and Robert Baune. He was baptized as an infant. Dustin received his education in Hutchinson and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School Class of 2006.
Dustin entered active military service in the United States Marines Corps June 5, 2006, in Fort Snelling, and served during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He received an honorable discharge June 4, 2010, at Camp Pendleton in California and achieved the rank of corporal as a diesel mechanic.
Dustin resided in Hutchinson and then moved to Dassel in 2017.
On April 5, 2014, Dustin was blessed with his son, Liam.
He was employed at Hutch Auto and Truck Parts in Hutchinson, Millerbernd Manufacturing in Winsted, and most recently at the Dassel Liquor Store in Dassel.
Dustin loved his son Liam, enjoyed working on his 1974 Nova, building, creating, welding, fishing, grilling and cooking. He was an organ and tissue donor as his final gift, which gave him the ability to help many.
Blessed be his memory.
Dustin is survived by his son Liam Dustin Baune of Staples; mother Joanne Wagner and her significant other Daniel Penk of Dassel, father Robert Baune and his fiancé Amy Berry of Hutchinson; siblings, Jessie Baune and his significant other Alicia Blazinski of Mayer; Courtney Baune and her fiancé Keane Gamble of Litchfield, and Morgan Berry; niece Solstice Baune-Ecker; grandparents, Alma “Jean” Wagner of Hutchinson, and Darlene Baune of Hutchinson; and many other relatives and friends.
Dustin was preceded in death by his grandpas Alvin “Buddy” Baune and DeForest Wagner.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.