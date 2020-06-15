June 8, 2020
Dylan Roy Falling, a 16-year-old son, brother, grandson, student and friend, passed away from brain trauma suffered from a car accident on Friday, June 5. He gained his angel wings in heaven on Monday, June 8. A private mass will be held for the family at the Church of St. Philip. A live stream event will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, at the Litchfield High School for classmates and teammates of Dylan and Morgan. On Tuesday, June 16, there will be a drive-thru visitation 4-8 p.m. at the church.
Dylan was born on Sept. 7, 2003, at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. He was going to enter his junior year at the Litchfield High School and was on the A honor roll consistently. He was a student athlete and active participant in football and hockey. He also played a little golf and ran track. He was looking forward to playing on the varsity teams this fall at LHS as a star running back and goalie. His parents and family were looking forward to watching him score touchdowns and stop power-play goals.
He loved hanging out with his classmates, playing Fortnite against his buddies, jet skiing and spending time out at Lake Stella with his family and friends. He loved his freedom of heading to a friend's house or swinging out to McDonald's to grab some food in his silver Chevy Cruz.
His family also loved hanging out with their sweet, kind and funny boy. His dad loved teaching him and talking through his challenges in life and ensuring he would be an awesome father just like him. His mom loved his humor, his smiles and watching him stop a breakaway in its tracks. His sister loved her big brother taxiing her to school and friends' homes, and also shopping for some new clothes or something he wanted on Amazon. His grandparents simply loved Dylan so much and were lucky to watch him grow up the past 16 years. We know and trust Dylan will always be our family's guardian angel watching over our lives now.
Dylan is survived by his parents, Dustin and Michelle Falling; sister Morgan; grandparents, Mary Jo Smith and Roy and Marge Grabanski; aunts, Heather Falling, Heather Lederman and Candy Grabanski; uncles, Eric Lederman, Kyle Smith, Joe Erickson and Marc Grabanski; cousins Madison, Kennedy and Mason Erickson, Sophie Smith, Laurence and Levi Lederman, and Eva, Caleb, Summer and Ivory Grabanski; best family friends, Karlyn and Tony Behnke and their children, Livia, Vaida and Evan.
