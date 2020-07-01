June 27, 2020
Earl Edmund Olson, 84, of Hutchinson passed away Saturday, June 27, at his home in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Wednesday, July 1, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Mark Richardson and Rev. Steve Olcott officiated. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Soloist was Bobbi Ludewig performing “On Eagle’s Wings.” Congregational hymns were “Amazing Grace” and “Come, Thou Fount of Every Blessing.” Urn bearers were Troy Olson and Daris Frase. Military honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Earl Edmund Olson was born July 27, 1935, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Virgil and Ida (Flemming) Olson. Earl was baptized as an infant in 1935 and later confirmed in his faith at Faith Lutheran Church, Hutchinson. He received his elementary education in District 41 in Heatwole and was a graduate of Hutchinson High School Class of 1953.
As a youth, Earl belonged to the Lynn Hustlers 4-H Club and Hutchinson FFA Club where he showed many county- and state-fair-winning dairy cows. Earl also won Star Farmer and State Farmer recognition as an FFA member. In high school, Earl was in many sports and activities. He lettered in concert and marching band, track and field, and in wrestling. In 1952, Earl was one of three who were the first wrestlers for Hutchinson to win sections and go to state.
On Oct. 10, 1959, Earl was united in marriage to Diana Pawlak at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, and they were blessed with 60 years of marriage. This marriage was blessed with a son, Troy, and a daughter, Daris (Fraser).
After graduation, Earl worked for Peterson Construction until 1962 and then farmed 3 miles south of Hutchinson until 1986. Then, Earl worked at HTI for 15 years, semi-retired and drove school bus for Hutchinson School District and for many of their sporting events. After fully retiring, Earl enjoyed going to his "office" at Hutch Cafe to have coffee with his friends and solve the world’s problems.
Earl was very active in his church. In 1962, Earl was a charter member of Christ the King Lutheran Church, served on various councils, boards and committees, and he assisted as an usher and with communion. Earl believed the church’s Bible camp was very important, so he financially assisted children to ensure they would be able attend and enjoy the experience. This was done in memory of his grandson, Jason.
Earl loved to travel with Diana, and their adventures included: Canada, Australia, China, Germany and surrounding countries, and there were also many trips to Hawaii. Earl was also an avid fan of the Hutchinson girls basketball team, so there were many road trips to watch Lindsay Whalen and their games. He was also a fan of his grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sports and events, and he went to as many as possible.
Blessed be his memory.
Earl is survived by his wife Diana Olson of Hutchinson; son Troy Olson and his significant other Joyce Compart of Hutchinson; daughter Daris Fraser and her husband Brandon of Hutchinson; grandchildren, John Fraser and his wife Carolina, Stephanie Olson and her significant other David Geisler, Kellie Olson, McKenzie Wallyn and her husband Casey, and Marissa Bruhn; great-grandchildren, Victoria Fraser, Sofia Fraser, Nicholas Walser, Brooklyn Geisler, Kendra Geisler, Delilah Wallyn, Evelyn Wallyn and Killian Wallyn; brothers, Roger Olson and his wife Darlene of Spring Park, Dennis Olson and his wife Gail of Colorado; and nephews, nieces, other relatives and many friends.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents Virgil and Ida Olson; grandson Jason Fraser; and mother- and father-in-law William and Luverna Pawlak.
