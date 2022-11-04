Oct. 30, 2022
Edith “Edi” J. Mathews, 82, of Hutchinson, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Friday, Nov. 4, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Kevin Oster. Organist was Shirlee Landskroener. Soloist was Keith Kamrath; “The Lord’s Prayer”. Congregational hymns were “Be Still My Soul”, “Savior Again to Your Dear Name” and “Lord, Take My Hand and Lead Me”. Urn bearers were Michele Kummer and Jesse Lhotka.
Edith “Edi” Joanne Mathews was born on Oct. 31, 1939, in Olga Township by the side of the road on the way to the hospital in Walhalla, North Dakota. She was the daughter of John and Viega (Johnson) Johnson. Edi was baptized as a youth on June 4, 1953, at Kris Johnson’s home by the Rev. E. H. Fafnis, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth on June 7, 1953, at Vikur Lutheran Church in Mountain, North Dakota. She received her education in Milton, North Dakota, and was a graduate of the Milton High School Class of 1958. Edi furthered her education at Nursing School in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
On March 4, 1962, Edi was united in marriage to Darwin Mathews at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Grand Forks. This marriage was blessed with three children, Terri, Brian, and Kevin. Darwin and Edi resided in Grand Forks, and later moved to Hutchinson. They shared 59 years of marriage before the passing of Darwin on Feb. 21, 2022.
Edi was employed as a licensed practical nurse at Grand Forks Hospital in Grand Forks. She then went on to open her own sewing business, Sewing Basket. Edi retired in 2009. She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Edi was also a past member of the Women’s Guild.
Edi enjoyed sewing, quilting, puzzles, and traveling. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Edi passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 82 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Edi is survived by her children, Terri (Gary) Lhotka of Darwin, Kevin (Becky) Mathews of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Michele (Robert) Kummer, Jesse (Brittany) Lhotka; great-grandchildren, West Kummer, Tate Kummer, Kendra Lhotka, Klaire Lhotka; brothers, Keith (Jean) Johnson of Grand Forks, North Dakota, Ted Johnson of Emory, Texas; sister-in-law Cheryl Johnson of Tigard, Oregon, LeAnn (Bill) Howard of Bemidji; many other relatives and friends.
Edi is preceded in death by her husband Darwin Mathews; son Brian James Mathews in infancy; parents, John and Viega Johnson; brother Sid Johnson.
